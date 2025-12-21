4 Regions Most Likely to Have a White Christmas This Year

Only a few lucky places could get that postcard holiday look in 2025.

Now that we’re well into December, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen your first snowfall (at least in areas where that’s expected). But nothing compares to a fresh coating of the white stuff on Christmas Day. With just days to go before the holiday, it’s becoming clearer which places might get the added present of that pristine winter landscape that’s been immortalized in a classic film and song. Whether you’re trying to make travel plans or are just excited to experience it for the first time, here are some of the regions that are most likely to have a white Christmas in 2025.

1. The Northeast

As an area of the country that’s likely already seen its fair share of snow leading up to the holidays, most would assume New England and its surrounding states might be in for a white Christmas. But according to current outlooks, there might be even more truth to the assumption this year.

In its white Christmas forecast for 2025, AccuWeather predicts that northern New England, the Adirondacks in northern New York, and parts of central Pennsylvania all have a high chance (at least 75 percent) of there being at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Areas further south in the region, including Massachusetts, the Hudson Valley in New York, and eastern central Pennsylvania, have a medium probability with about a 40 to 75 percent chance.

However, this isn’t entirely for sure. “The fresh blanket of snow from the winter storm on Dec. 13 and 14 in southern coastal areas of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic could melt away in a lot of places as temperatures rise before Christmas,” Paul Pastelok, lead long-range weather expert for AccuWeather, said in the forecast.

A further forecast says there’s also a chance of snow or a mix covering most of New York State and much of Pennsylvania for Christmas Day itself.

“All eyes will be on a storm between Dec. 23 and 25,” Pastelok said in the forecast. “The track could determine a late surge for some snow.”

2. The Midwest

Already working off a decent base of snow thanks to ongoing polar vortex surges so far this season, the northern central U.S. is in a decent position to have snow on the ground for Dec. 25.

According to AccuWeather, much of central and northern Michigan, along with all of Wisconsin and Minnesota, are firmly in high probability territory for a white Christmas.

Just a bit further south through the lower Great Lakes region, the forecast also suggests that cities like Detroit and Chicago are in the medium range for a snow-covered holiday.

3. The Central and Northern Rockies

Higher elevations not only tend to get snowier earlier in the year than most places, but they also tend to hold onto it once it’s fallen. Things don’t appear to be different this year for the Rocky Mountains, with a high probability of a white Christmas expected from Denver and most of Colorado up through Montana and the Canadian border, per AccuWeather.

This also includes eastern and northern Idaho, as well as most of Wyoming.

4. The Sierra Nevadas

You can almost always count on a decent amount of snow in the interior west come December, and the same goes for this year. High elevations around the mountain chain are highly likely to have a white Christmas in 2025, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

This snowy trend extends north, too, with a strip reaching interior Oregon and Washington all the way up to the Canadian border, per the Weather Channel.