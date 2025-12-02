4 Regions Most Likely to See Their First Snowfall in December

Prepare for the white stuff now that winter is finally here.

The start of December means that, along with the march towards the holidays, meteorological winter has officially kicked off. And while some places around the country have already been dealing with frigid conditions (and preparing for some potential record cold this month), others are about to see snow for the first time of the season.

Whether you’re excited to take your first walk through a winter wilderness or you’re already anxious about the sound of plows running through your neighborhood, get ready for conditions to change. Here are the regions across the U.S. most likely to see their first snowfall in December, according to historical averages and meteorological data.

1. The Mid-Atlantic and Lower Northeast

While parts of the Northeast may have been getting dustings since the beginning of autumn, its lowermost locales and the region just below are likely to get their first taste of the white stuff.

According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center (NRCC), December marks the first average measurable snowfall for places like Bridgeport, Connecticut; Allentown, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City and Long Island in New York; Newark and Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wilmington, Delaware; Baltimore, Maryland; Dulles Airport in Virginia; and Washington, D.C.

Many major cities in the region also see the beginnings of significant accumulation before January. Providence, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Charleston, West Virginia all typically get their first inch of snow before the middle of December. Meanwhile, the areas around New York City tend to see their first inch of snow closer to the New Year.

2. The Central Appalachians

Moving just barely due southwest, part of the central interior is also slated to see its first white stuff of the season this month. While some of the higher altitude areas in the region have likely already seen some snowfall, the lower-lying areas surrounding the eastern mountain chain could soon get some flakes.

Places like southwestern Virginia, western North Carolina, southern West Virginia, and northeastern and central Tennessee are historically likely to get their first snowfall before January, according to historical averages reported by the Weather Channel. Practically all of Kentucky is included in this zone, too.

3. The Lower Plains States and Ozarks

Pushing further west, there’s a small band across states that could see their first snowfall of the winter in the coming weeks. Southern Missouri is one area where flakes could start falling, while northern Arkansas could also be getting its first look at winter weather. Central and northeastern Oklahoma and a small corner of southeastern Kansas also typically get their first snowfall this time of year, per the Weather Channel.

4. The West

The high elevation of the Rocky Mountains and some of the surrounding states tends to produce snow on the much earlier side (including some places that see flakes as early as September). But this month, places like southern New Mexico, central Arizona, and southern Nevada could get their first snowfall.

The interior of the Pacific Coast is another notable locale, with low-lying areas in Oregon and Washington just off the coast getting their first flakes. Inland northern and central California also tend to see flakes for the first time of the season before January, especially in the foothills of major mountain chains that likely already have plenty of snow.