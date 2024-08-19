What Your Birthstone Says About Your Career Chances

With their dazzling beauty and mystical energy, birthstones have captivated people for centuries. Beyond their alluring charm, many believe the shiny gems hold the answers to various aspects of life, including career success. According to astrologers, each birthstone can reveal characteristics and personality traits about someone, so if you’ve been waiting for that big break at work or wondering what career path to take, your birthstone might hold the answers.

RELATED: The 6 Luckiest Gemstones You Can Wear, According to Experts

January: Garnet

Shutterstock

The garnet birthstone is associated with hard-working, energized, passionate people who follow their dreams. If this is your birthstone, you’re likely to strike the right balance between your career and taking time for yourself to relax.

“Garnet is a stone that wards off fatigue and helps to transform ideas into reality, says astrologer Alice Smith . “If the garnet is your birthstone, its energy helps you to manifest your creativity into form. It does so by dialing down negative self-talk and helps to shush the inner critic. Your career successes will spring from getting into a flow with your creative energy.”

February: Amethyst

Shutterstock

Known for their impressive problem-solving skills and innovative thinking, the regal purple stone

long been connected to creativity and inspiration.

“The amethyst is an intuitive stone that was once associated with royalty due to its purple color. It assists in spiritual development and is purported to have protective powers,” Smith explains.

“When the amethyst is your birthstone, this means that you thrive at work when you listen to your gut and practice generosity of spirit, she says. “Amethyst can also help you develop your intuition and establish healthy boundaries. If your birthstone is amethyst, it’ll help you to stand up for what you believe in and protect your mental wellness.”

March: Aquamarine

March: Aquamarine Dimj / Shutterstock

The aquamarine gem has a calming and soothing energy that represents wealth and harmony.

According to Smith, “Aquamarine is a stone that’s said to protect sailors at sea. It bolsters courage and encourages openness. The way that aquamarine can help you on the job is by helping you to open up to new ideas and viewpoints.”

She adds, “Aquamarine’s energy is simultaneously steadying and softening, so it’s perfect for times when you need some help, letting go of control and asking for help. If aquamarine is your birthstone, your career success comes from trusting yourself.”

April: Diamond

Shutterstock

The diamond is associated with love and affection but is also centered around courage and strength, so in your career, don’t be afraid to go after your ambitions.

“Like a diamond, the brilliance of your career successes depends on your own inner clarity,” Smith says. “If the diamond is your birthstone, you must know who you are and be clear on what you want, and success will follow. And your why must be your own and not somebody else’s. The diamond’s value comes from its strength and its clarity, so your conviction and clear purpose are what translate into success.

May: Emerald

iStock

Emeralds represent loyalty and faithfulness and can be known to draw a lot of attention. People born in May have the ability to effortlessly capture everyone’s attention in the room and stand out in the crowd.

In terms of career, “the emerald’s energy boosts self-worth, so if the emerald is your birthstone, you need to know and appreciate your own value,” explains Smith. “Pushing past any imposter syndrome will help you towards success, so let the expansive and supportive energy of the emerald help you to rise above your doubts. Emerald encourages you to value yourself, your worth, and your ideas.”

June: Pearl

iStock

The pearl symbolizes success, and while the birthstone is also associated with gentleness and compassion, people born in June know how to use those qualities to get ahead in the workplace.

“The pearl itself is one of the softest gemstones, so it represents soft power,” says Smith. “If the pearl is your birthstone, then it encourages you to use listening, collaboration, and empathy to exert influence and get your way, as opposed to direct confrontation. The pearl’s message is that, in most situations, flexibility and grace can help you get ahead more effectively than confrontation.”

July: Ruby

iStock

Fierce and bold, the ruby, fiery gem represents the strength to lead and overcome fears.

“If the ruby is your birthstone, then it calls on you to be a leader,” Smith states. “The energy of the ruby is courageous and enlivening—it’s energetic and passionate. It’s all heart. So, if your birthstone is the ruby, then champion your ideas and lead from the heart because the ruby’s energy is not passive!”

August: Peridot

iStock

The peridot gem can unlock abilities, enhance creativity, and improve mood. The sparkly green stone can offer a refreshing sense of calmness and balance.

“The energy of peridot can help us to identify our hidden potential,” says Smith. “ If the peridot is your birthstone, then you can use it to achieve abundance by tapping into the potential of the people around you.”

She adds, “Peridot can help you find the potential in yourself and others because its energy encourages gratitude, which allows you to see what you can work with clearly. Peridot can also settle anxiety, so it can be a very stabilizing energy at work.”

September - Sapphire

iStock

The sapphire is a wisdom stone, so it helps you to focus on the right thing at work. If the sapphire is your birthstone, then your career success springs from your mind. You can use the sapphire to help calm your anxiety and alleviate your stress to help your mind operate smoothly. Your mental clarity is your strength. If your birthstone is the sapphire, then it encourages you to think rationally through your problems on the job, as opposed to reacting emotionally.

October: Opal

iStock

Opal is a unique stone because of its array of blue-green colors. The iridescent stone symbolizes hope and truth; people born in October are known to be sensitive yet confident, and opals can enhance self-esteem and self-worth.

“The opal’s energy is sparkly, creative, and intuitive,” says Smith. “If the opal is your birthstone, it means that your career success can come forth from releasing your creativity into the open.”

She adds, “Your intuitive gut feelings are also worth paying attention to because your gift is your fresh perspective. If your birthstone is opal, it also suggests that maintaining creative hobbies outside of work can help enhance your creativity and problem-solving on the job.”

November: Citrine

iStock

Citrine is believed to represent good fortune, abundance, and success. “The energy of the citrine is joyful because it breaks up and transforms negativity into positivity,” Smith explains. “If the citrine is your birthstone, then the ability to dispel depression and darkness is the root of your success.”

However, “This is not to say that citrine energy is fake—it’s still very much rooted in reality—but it simply encourages you to keep the inquisitive spark alive,” Smith tells us. “Instead of accepting defeat, this energy might motivate you to ask questions such as, “Why not?” or “What if we did it another way?” This is how the joyful citrine transforms despondent energy—by leaning into curiosity—and if this is your birthstone, career success will come from doing the same.”

December: Turquoise

iStock

Freshness, emotional balance, peace, and loyalty are all associated with turquoise, which Smith says has an energy that is “protective, lucky, and wildly creative.

She explains the stone supports the “throat chakra, which is associated with our ability to communicate. So, if the turquoise is your birthstone, it means that success depends on your freedom of expression. How free do you feel to communicate your opinions and ideas? Turquoise energy is honest and confident, so if it’s your birthstone, it can help you to speak up and be heard at work.”