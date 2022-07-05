As of right now, fans of one daytime talk show are no longer able to relive their favorite interviews online. Two-and-a-half weeks after The Wendy Williams Show went off the air, the websites, YouTube channel, and social media pages for the show have been deleted. This means that viewers can no longer look up old clips and interviews from the show online—unless they have been uploaded by unofficial sources—and can no longer see offical Twitter and Instagram posts.

The news of the show essentially disappearing from the internet comes after the series came to an end with a final season that didn't feature Wendy Williams herself. The longtime host of the show was replaced amid health issues. Read on to find out more about the situation.

The talk show was wiped from the internet without notice.

As reported by Variety, the Wendy Williams Show YouTube page no longer exists, nor do websites for the show (wendyshow.com) and production company (wendywilliamsproductions.com). As the publication reports, this means that hundreds of hours of show footage is not currently available to view online.

Additionally, the Instagram and Twitter accounts @wendyshow and @wendywilliams, respectively, are also deleted

The show recently went off the air.

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end on June 17 after 14 years on the air. During the show's run, Williams became known for her "Hot Topics" segment, in which she spoke about celebrity news. Williams was responsible for several controversies involving stars, and her opinions on pop culture and social issues prompted a lot of viewer discussion.

Williams did not host the final season due to health issues. Instead, a series of guest hosts led the program, including Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Visage, and Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd, who hosted multiple episodes, will now host her own show, Sherri, starting this fall.

The host is dealing with some chronic conditions.

In October 2021, The Wendy Williams Show announced that Williams would not be returning to host when its new season began. The show's premiere day had already been pushed back at that point because she had tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Williams was "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of her Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," the show said in a statement posted to its now-deleted Instagram page (via Entertainment Weekly). The statement also noted that the host was "under medical supervision, and [meeting] with her medical team on a daily basis."

"Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism)," according to Mayo Clinic.

She's also involved in a complicated legal situation.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo bank requested that Williams be placed under a financial conservatorship and claimed that she is "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation" in a court document, as reported by Good Morning America. Williams denied this. "They say that I need somebody to manage my account and I don't want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life," she told GMA in a phone interview.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In May, Williams was placed under a temporary financial guardianship, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Wendy doesn't agree with a financial guardian being appointed," her lawyer told THR. "If it's the court's intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn't going to accept that."

She plans to start podcasting.

In June, Williams gave an update on her life to TMZ. She said she had lymphedema and showed her swollen foot. According to Mayo Clinic, the term lymphedema "refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system."

Williams said that she was done with hosting TV regularly and that she plans to launch a podcast. "Podcasts, everyone has," she said. "But when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show." She added, "I am 100 percent retired [from] The Wendy Williams Show, and I don't want to be on TV except for guest hosting."