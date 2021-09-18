This Former "The View" Star Just Said She'd Never Co-Host Again

Since its debut in 1997, The View has seen a total of 22 co-hosts sit around the daytime talk show's iconic table. With their different perspectives and backgrounds, the women of The View have debated the most controversial and newsworthy topics as fans across the country watch and discuss amongst themselves. Viewers align with some co-hosts and despise others, depending on where they land on the political spectrum.

The show is best known for those heated moments when tensions between clashing co-hosts come to a head. But many former stars of The View have discussed how much of a toll the show can take, and now, one of those stars has revealed she'd "never want a permanent seat at [The View] table again." Read on to find out who wouldn't ever return to co-host The View and why.

Candace Cameron Bure said she'd "never want a permeant seat" on The View again.

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure co-hosted The View during Seasons 19 and 20 and in honor of the show's 25th season, Cameron Bure spoke with People about her time on the show, which she called "exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful." She added: "It was one of the toughest jobs I've held."

Though Cameron Bure told People that she's "forever thankful" for the relationships she developed with The View's staff and her co-hosts (mentioning Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg specifically), she said it's not something she'd take on again. "While I'd never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest," she told the outlet.

In both 2017 and 2018, Cameron Bure did return to The View as a guest and talked about how difficult she found the experience of arguing with her co-hosts.

Cameron Bure also revealed the real reason she left The View.

The Full House alum co-hosted The View during a particularly heated time in the country's history. Cameron Bure was there from 2015 to 2016, which coincided with the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

When she announced she was leaving The View in Dec. 2016, she said it was to focus on the Full House follow-up series Fuller House and her projects for the Hallmark Channel. But, she told People recently that, looking back, it was both the increased focus on politics and difficult schedule that informed her decision.

"When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more evergreen topics and less about politics," she said. "Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything."

She added that the "exhausting" experience came on top of the fact that she was traveling from New York to her home in Los Angeles every weekend to spend time with her family. "I'm surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did," she said.

Another former The View co-host recently said leaving was the "best decision" she ever made.

Abby Huntsman left The View in Jan. 2020 after just over a year on the show. Eighteen months later, she reflected on her departure in a June interview with People, and said that leaving The View was "the best decision [she] could have made for [her] life, for [her] mental health, for [her] happiness, for [her] family."

She said that when she quit, after voicing concerns about the work environment to executives, she immediately felt better. "When I walked out those doors for the first time, I could hear the birds chirping in the city, in Central Park, and I looked up in the sky, and I thought, 'This is the best thing I did for myself.' Because I can see the world, I can hear the world, I'm more present," Huntsman told People.

For its 25th season, The View is welcoming back some former co-hosts to the table.

For its milestone 25th season, The View is hosting "Flashback Friday" episodes, during which one of the former co-hosts returns to the table to look back on their years on the show and chime in on the "Hot Topics" again.

Thus far, Star Jones and Lisa Ling have returned, but the show hasn't revealed who else we'll see back in the hot seat. While it sounds like Cameron Bure might be down to do it for a day, Huntsman seems like a less likely return—though time will tell!

