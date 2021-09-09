Culture

Meghan McCain Just Announced Her First Job Since Leaving "The View"

The former host is "excited to work in a completely uncensored free space."

By Lia Beck
September 9, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
September 9, 2021

Meghan McCain's seat on The View panel has not yet been filled, but she already knows what she's doing next. The talk show's controversial co-host left the series after four years in August. Now, McCain just announced her first job after The View. It turns out, the 36-year-old celebrity will still be commenting on political topics, just in a different format. Read on to find out more about her latest career move and to learn who will be temporarily filling in for McCain on The View this season.

RELATED: This Controversial Former The View Co-Host Is Returning Tomorrow.

Meghan McCain is joining The Daily Mail website as a columnist.

Meghan McCain at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2015
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

On The View, McCain often clashed with her co-hosts and upset viewers—and fellow TV personalities—when voicing her opinions. With her new role, she said, she is looking forward to being "uncensored." On Sept. 9, McCain announced on Twitter that she's going to be a columnist for British newspaper the Daily Mail's website DailyMail.com.

In a write-up on the site, McCain also said, "I've always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I'm looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe."

Along with a link to the DailyMail.com article about her new gig, McCain said on Twitter: "I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space." She also thanked MailOnline publisher Martin Clarke for the opportunity.

McCain has worked as a writer in the past.

Meghan McCain at an ELLE and Express event in 2010
s_bukley / Shutterstock

Before becoming a co-host on The View, McCain was a columnist for The Daily Beast. On Twitter when announcing the DailyMail.com gig, she said, "Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it."

McCain also wrote the 2010 book Dirty Sexy Politics and co-wrote America, You Sexy B****: A Love Letter to Freedom in 2012 with comedian Michael Ian Black.

She has also been a contributor to MSNBC.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

McCain left The View to be able to stay in Washington, D.C., close to family.

Meghan McCain on "The View"
The View / YouTube

McCain was a co-host on The View for four years and was the conservative voice on the show. The host left the series in August, explaining that she wanted to continue living in Washington, D.C. with her family, which includes husband and fellow commentator Ben Domenech and their nearly year-old daughter Liberty.

The show had been filming remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has returned to filming in-studio in New York City for its new season.

"We have this incredible life here," McCain said on The View when she announced the news in July. "We're surrounded by my family, [my husband's] family, friends, by this incredible support unit. I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that, ultimately, I felt that I didn't want to leave."

RELATED: Meghan McCain Apologized to This Person in Her Farewell on The View.

McCain's seat on The View will be filled by guest hosts for now.

The hosts of "The View" on the September 8, 2021 episode
The View / YouTube

The View kicked off its 25th season on Sept. 7, but it hasn't found a permanent replacement for McCain yet: a series of guest hosts with "conservative voices" will appear in the meantime, joining current hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

The first guest host is former Utah Congressperson Mia Love, but eight others have also been announced: former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice; lawyer and Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams; political commentator S.E. Cupp; former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina; journalist Mary Katharine Ham; former Trump administration press secretary Alyssa Farah; The Real World and Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks; and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

RELATED: This The View Co-Host Says Leaving Was the "Best Decision" She Ever Made.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Steve Carell
    Steve Carell
    Culture

    Stars Who Played Their Biggest Role After 40

    It's never too late to hit it big.

  • Female traveler holding mobile phone with vaccine passport at airport check-in counter. Woman passenger checking in at airport with her immunity passport during pandemic.
    Female traveler holding mobile phone with vaccine passport at airport check-in counter. Woman passenger checking in at airport with her immunity passport during pandemic.
    Health

    This Airline Is Banning Unvaccinated People

    International flights will require vaccinations.

  • Lesly Brown, Pat Sajak, and their children Maggie and Patrick at the premiere of "Radio" in October 2003
    Lesly Brown, Pat Sajak, and their children Maggie and Patrick at the premiere of "Radio" in October 2003
    Culture

    Pat Sajak's Daughter Joins "Wheel of Fortune"

    Get to know 26-year-old Maggie Sajak.

  • Anthony Perkins
    Anthony Perkins
    Culture

    See Anthony Perkins' Horror Filmmaker Son

    Oz Perkins looks just like his famous dad.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaking to reporters during a press conference
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaking to reporters during a press conference
    Health

    The White House Has a New Warning for the Unvaccinated

    Officials have hinted a policy change is coming.

  • young male construction worker in safety vest, goggles, and helmet surveying work site
    young male construction worker in safety vest, goggles, and helmet surveying work site
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Deadliest Job in America, Study Says

    These occupations can be surprisingly hazardous.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group