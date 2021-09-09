Meghan McCain Just Announced Her First Job Since Leaving "The View"

Meghan McCain's seat on The View panel has not yet been filled, but she already knows what she's doing next. The talk show's controversial co-host left the series after four years in August. Now, McCain just announced her first job after The View. It turns out, the 36-year-old celebrity will still be commenting on political topics, just in a different format. Read on to find out more about her latest career move and to learn who will be temporarily filling in for McCain on The View this season.

Meghan McCain is joining The Daily Mail website as a columnist.

On The View, McCain often clashed with her co-hosts and upset viewers—and fellow TV personalities—when voicing her opinions. With her new role, she said, she is looking forward to being "uncensored." On Sept. 9, McCain announced on Twitter that she's going to be a columnist for British newspaper the Daily Mail's website DailyMail.com.

In a write-up on the site, McCain also said, "I've always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I'm looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe."

Along with a link to the DailyMail.com article about her new gig, McCain said on Twitter: "I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space." She also thanked MailOnline publisher Martin Clarke for the opportunity.

McCain has worked as a writer in the past.

Before becoming a co-host on The View, McCain was a columnist for The Daily Beast. On Twitter when announcing the DailyMail.com gig, she said, "Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it."

McCain also wrote the 2010 book Dirty Sexy Politics and co-wrote America, You Sexy B****: A Love Letter to Freedom in 2012 with comedian Michael Ian Black.

She has also been a contributor to MSNBC.

McCain left The View to be able to stay in Washington, D.C., close to family.

McCain was a co-host on The View for four years and was the conservative voice on the show. The host left the series in August, explaining that she wanted to continue living in Washington, D.C. with her family, which includes husband and fellow commentator Ben Domenech and their nearly year-old daughter Liberty.

The show had been filming remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has returned to filming in-studio in New York City for its new season.

"We have this incredible life here," McCain said on The View when she announced the news in July. "We're surrounded by my family, [my husband's] family, friends, by this incredible support unit. I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that, ultimately, I felt that I didn't want to leave."

McCain's seat on The View will be filled by guest hosts for now.

The View kicked off its 25th season on Sept. 7, but it hasn't found a permanent replacement for McCain yet: a series of guest hosts with "conservative voices" will appear in the meantime, joining current hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

The first guest host is former Utah Congressperson Mia Love, but eight others have also been announced: former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice; lawyer and Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams; political commentator S.E. Cupp; former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina; journalist Mary Katharine Ham; former Trump administration press secretary Alyssa Farah; The Real World and Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks; and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

