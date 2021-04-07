Meghan McCain "Really Regrets" Trashing This Celebrity on "The View"

Both on and off the set of The View, Meghan McCain is known for starting some heated conversations. And throughout her three years on the show, the co-host has openly expressed many controversial opinions that she's stuck to, regardless of backlash. However, McCain has revealed that there's something she said about a certain public figure that she wishes she could take back. To see who McCain "really regrets" trashing on The View, read on. And for more on her, check out Meghan McCain Never Wants to Work With This The View Host Again.

On air, McCain said that she "hated" Hillary Clinton.

McCain told Elle in 2019 that one of her biggest regrets from The View so far was using some strong, negative words about Hillary Clinton. The co-host remembered going out and drinking with her colleagues one night in 2017 and then carrying that irreverent energy into the taping the next day.

"I call her Crooked Hillary!" McCain recalled to the magazine. She also said on the show that day that she "hated" the former Secretary of State.

Looking back at the outburst, she was ashamed. "I apologized on TV and said that I was contributing to the polarization of the country," the daughter of the late John McCain told Elle. "I really regret that. [Clinton] was friends with my dad. It's really not fair."

McCain didn't apologize for the remarks until a year later, however.

McCain's comments to Elle came months after her first apology for her words about Clinton. During a conversation about heated political rhetoric, the co-host apologized to her co-stars and the audience for what she had said.

"I really try to come into work thinking about what rhetoric I'm going to put out in the world and what my father would have done if he was still here," McCain said during an October 2018 episode of The View. "Last year on this show, I said that I hate Hillary Clinton…'Hate' is not a word that should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion."

McCain went on to demand that then-President Donald Trump and the rest of the media be more thoughtful and less incendiary. "So I need to hold myself to the same standard that I would like to hold the President," she continued. "And I implore everyone else in media, because I think we should cop to our mistakes."

McCain recently issued an apology for another reason.

More recently, McCain was prompted to apologize for failing to condemn racist comments after another show resurfaced some old footage from The View. She tweeted a "Stop Asian Hate" graphic last month, in response to the Atlanta shootings, which led John Oliver to call her out on Last Week Tonight.

On the Mar. 21 episode, Oliver showed footage of McCain saying last year on The View that she "didn't have a problem with people calling COVID-19 whatever they want," when her colleagues stated that nicknames like "the China virus" and "kung flu" promoted anti-Asian racism. He condemned her dismissal, saying that it gave space for "hate to grow."

The day after that Last Week Tonight aired, McCain apologized for defending Trump and others who have used those terms to refer to the pandemic.

"I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American [sic] community," she tweeted. "There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda."

McCain has said that she's aware she's a "controversial" figure.

McCain also told Elle that she believes that many people who watch The View aren't fans of her. She also claimed that the studio audience often lets their disapproval of her be known.

"I feel like I'm controversial," the co-host said. "The audience boos me…It's a very liberal audience in the studio, and they're very vocal. People are always looking to turn you into something."

