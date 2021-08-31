This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.

Meghan McCain left The View in August.

After four controversial years on the show, McCain's final episode of The View aired on Aug. 6. When McCain announced that she was leaving the show, she explained that it was because she and her family had moved to Washington, D.C. full-time due to COVID and that the pandemic changed the way she views her life. (The View films in New York City.)

"We have this incredible life here," she said of living in D.C. "We're surrounded by my family, his family, friends, by this incredible support unit. I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want [daughter] Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that, ultimately, I felt that I didn't want to leave."

The View will bring on a series of guest hosts to replace McCain for now.

McCain was the conservative co-host on the show, and according to a statement from ABC, The View will feature various "conservative voices" as temporary hosts as they search for a permanent replacement to join the remaining View hosts: Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

When the show returns on Sept. 7, they will be joined by former Utah Congressperson Mia Love for the first week.

"Really looking forward to kicking off a new season and honored to be a part of such an accomplished group," Love, a Republican and current commentator on CNN, wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Eight other guests hosts replacing McCain have also been announced.

Eight other guest hosts have already been announced, ranging from politicians to reality TV stars. Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice; political commentator S.E. Cupp; former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina; journalist Mary Katharine Ham; former Trump administration press secretary Alyssa Farah; The Real World and Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks; former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who clarified in a tweet that she's "a lifelong independent! But I do have lots of opinions!"; and lawyer and Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams. Williams recently appeared on The View as a guest and said she "could never show behind a news desk or… in a courtroom."

The View's upcoming season will also include former co-hosts from the show.

New guest hosts won't be the only faces joining The View this season. ABC also notes that Season 25 will feature Flashback Fridays in which previous hosts join the panel; the first Flashback Friday guest will be Star Jones on Sept. 10.

In a statement, executive producer Brian Teta said: "25 years is such an incredible milestone. … We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can't think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We'll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as 'taking a little time' to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel."

