Co-hosts come and go on The View, sometimes through a revolving door that returns them right back to the desk where they once sat. Following Meghan McCain's announcement that she will be exiting The View, there has been speculation about who will fill her seat. Some fans have theorized that producers may replace McCain with a familiar face, former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos. As rumors continue to spread, the television personality finally responded to the gossip. Read on to find out what Matenopoulos had to say about returning to the show.

RELATED: This The View Co-Host Says Leaving Was the "Best Decision" She Ever Made.

Matenopoulos' spokesperson says that ABC executives have been in contact about The View.

On July 9, amid rumors that Matenopoulos—an original cast member of the show—would return to The View, her spokesperson addressed the possibility. "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU," her spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. She went on to confirm that the rumors are at least partly true: Executives have been in contact. "Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning." However, Matenopoulos' spokesperson went on to say that her schedule may cause a conflict.

RELATED: This The View Host Was in "Shock" When She Was Let Go From the Show.

Matenopoulos will "never say never" to going back to The View.

According to her spokesperson, Matenopoulos' busy schedule will likely prevent her from returning to The View this time around. "Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show," the spokesperson explained. "But she'd never say never to returning to her first television home." Matenopoulos was a co-host on The View from 1997 to 1999. Since then, she has done a string of appearances on the show as a guest co-host over the years, most recently in 2016.

Meghan McCain will be leaving The View after four years on the show.

On July 1, McCain announced that she is leaving The View after four seasons. She cited revelations she had during the COVID pandemic as a significant part of why she made the decision. "COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me—the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she said on the show.

After quarantining for much of the pandemic in Washington, D.C., the co-host said she realized she wanted to be there more often. The View is filmed in New York. "When I think about where I want [my daughter] Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here," McCain said.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

McCain has praised her co-hosts, despite contentious moments.

Although there has frequently been palpable tension on the show, McCain lauded her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines during her announcement. "It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you," McCain said. "You are the most talented women on all of television, hands down, and it has been incredible to do this with you."

RELATED: This Guest Made Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Walk Off The View.