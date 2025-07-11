People Are Complaining About Ozempic and Wegovy’s “Life-Ruining” Side Effect

Three years ago, a Reddit user started a thread for help with what they described as “life-ruining” headaches and migraines that started when taking a semaglutide medication like Wegovy and Ozempic. To this day, other weight loss drug users are chiming in, sharing their stories of debilitating headpounders that last for days or even weeks at a time.

“I can’t go on like this,” one person said. “Each week, I’ve had a pounding headache,” said another. “Yesterday was my first dose increase and I’ve been fighting a migraine ever since… one of those that just makes you sick.”

While both Wegovy and Ozempic list “headache” as a common side effect that was found during the drugs’ clinical trials, many patients are saying that what they’re experiencing is not your average pain. We asked doctors and health experts to explain why these symptoms are happening and what you can do if you want them to stop.

Why Headaches Are Common With Wegovy and Ozempic

“Headaches are a common side effect of most semaglutides, including Wegovy, especially at the start of treatment or when patients increase their dose,” says Seyed Hassan Fakher, MD, an orthopedic and gastrointestinal medicine specialist at Invigor Medical, an online telemedicine provider.

“This side effect is mainly because of the appetite suppression effect of the drug, which can lead to lower calorie intake, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance, all of which can trigger headaches.”

In clinical trials of Wegovy, 14% of adults and 17% of adolescents reported headaches as a side effect. And on Reddit, many users say they’re most common right when starting a semaglutide, after injection day (which is required once a week), or upping their dose.

Dr. Fakher says this checks out. “The side effects tend to appear early with the treatment before the body adapts, and also reappear by dose increase, but tend to resolve once the body adapts to the medication, typically within the first 4 to 8 weeks.”

How to Treat and Avoid Them

If this sounds like you, considerably upping your water intake and eating healthy foods can help these headaches go away, says Blen Tesfu, MD, a general practitioner at Welzo, a UK-based supplements and wellness platform.

“The general rule is that one should drink at least 8 to 10 cups, or 64 to 80 ounces, of water a day, considering personal needs and activity rates,” she says.

Markyia Nichols, MD, chief medical officer at Ciba Health, a personalized digital care platform focused on addressing the root causes of health issues, takes it a step further by recommending you drink at least half of your body weight in ounces of water every day.

“Add electrolytes—especially sodium, magnesium, and potassium—to support balance, particularly if nausea or vomiting is present,” Dr. Nichols adds. “And avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, both of which can worsen dehydration.”

When it comes to your diet, all of the experts we spoke to suggest nutrient-rich whole foods to keep headaches at bay.

“Even with reduced appetite, it’s important to consume high-quality protein at every meal to maintain lean mass,” says Dr. Nichols. “Think lean grass-fed beef, chicken, fish, or chickpeas.”

She also recommends healthy fats, complex carbs, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and eggs to keep your energy and nutrient levels stable.

Another tip: Space out your meals throughout the day, even if they’re small, to help regulate your blood sugar, which is another key player in headaches.

“In some cases, rapid weight loss or insufficient intake may trigger hypoglycemia, which can present as headaches, dizziness, or fatigue,” explains Dr. Nichols. “Monitoring blood glucose (especially in individuals with diabetes or prediabetes) is essential. Speak with your doctor about ordering a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for real-time blood sugar readings, and note which types of foods create drastic spikes or dips in blood sugar levels.”

Wegovy and Ozempic users on Reddit say these methods have been helpful, even though it can be tough when these drugs cause you to have little desire to eat or drink, well, much of anything.

“I found I was getting migraines because I was not hydrated enough around injection day,” a user wrote on July 8. “Drinking a bunch of water day before [sic] and day of injection and the migraines never came. Obviously drink plenty of water the rest of the days too.”

When to Seek Medical Care

Unfortunately, some patients say that their headaches are persistent and relentless even after months of being on these drugs.

One Reddit user said they were taking Ozempic for a year before switching to Wegovy due to insurance issues. Suddenly, headaches started that were so powerful, they ended up in the ER.

Others complained of weeks-long migraines that were “life-altering.” “The pain of this marathon migraine is not worth the few pounds I’ve lost,” one user wrote.

Obviously, these side effects are serious, and you should seek medical care as soon as possible.

“Patients should get medical assistance in case of severe or chronic symptoms, or the combination of headaches and other symptoms, such as changes in their vision, nausea, or dizziness,” Dr. Tesfu says.

“These may be signs of more complicated dehydration-related electrolyte breaks or problems with the gallbladder, which can create the need for timely care.”

Paul Rosenberg, MD, the head plastic surgeon at New Jersey Breast Reduction Center, who often treats patients for weight loss before surgery, says that other intense problems should be considered an emergency as well.

“If any headaches are accompanied by severe pain, dizziness, loss of balance, or symptoms attributable to a stroke or aneurysm, such as profuse vomiting, gait disturbance, slurred speech, etc., it’s imperative to contact a healthcare professional immediately,” he says.

Considering Weight-Loss Drug Alternatives

All of these doctors said that, if Wegovy or Ozempic is causing you pain in the brain, there are other options that you can consider with your primary care physician.

“Tirzepatide (Zepbound or Mounjaro) is a newer dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist,” says Dr. Fakher. “Some data suggest similar or even greater weight loss, with a comparable side effect profile. Headaches are possible, but not always reported at the same frequency.”

Dr. Rosenberg says many of his patients who didn’t tolerate Wegovy had success with Mounjaro. That said, more pronounced GI issues are possible, leading to a pick-your-poison-style decision.

“Saxenda (liraglutide) may offer similar benefits,” says Dr. Nichols. “It requires daily injections, which may reduce the intensity of dose escalation-related side effects compared to weekly options.” However, its appetite-suppressing ability is less severe, so you may not lose weight as quickly.

Finally, “Contrave is an agent containing bupropion and naltrexone that influences the reward system of the brain and controls appetite,” says Dr. Tesfu. Taken in pill form, this weight-loss drug is typically cheaper than Wegovy or Ozempic, but is only approved for adults and has several common side effects, including, you guessed it, headache.

Ultimately, what’s best for you is something that you need to carefully consider with your doctor. All of these weight-loss drugs come with some kind of side effect—many of which are still being studied. Plus, it’s important to consider your own medical history, causes of weight gain, tolerances, and more.

“GLP-1 step down programs explore why someone is experiencing weight gain or metabolic dysfunction and needing a GLP-1 in the first place, whether it’s insulin resistance, stress, gut dysbiosis, or hormone imbalances,” Dr. Nichols points out.

“Often, people can avoid GLPs altogether or come off of them safely under the guidance of a doctor by rebuilding metabolic health, starting at the root cause of the issue.”