1 in 3 People Only Wash These Once a Year, Survey Says

When it comes to cleaning, organization, and hygiene habits, you'd think it would be safe to say that most of us fall somewhere in the middle on a wide spectrum between obsessive and utterly unsanitary. But after seeing the results of a recent survey, we're not so sure. Hammonds, a U.K.-based furniture company, asked 2,000 adults about how often they washed various clothing and household items. Among the number of shocking revelations, arguably the biggest jaw-dropper was that 30 percent of respondents—or, one in three people—said they wash their bedsheets once a year or less. In other words, far less than the once a week that's recommended for "optimal cleanliness," as Aragona Giuseppe, MD, GP and medical advisor at Prescription Doctor, told Hammonds.

12 Hoodies

People who wash once a year or less: 13 percent

11 Hats

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

10 Pants

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

9 Sweaters

People who wash once a year or less: 15 percent

8 Suits

People who wash once a year or less: 17 percent

7 Jeans

People who wash once a year or less: 18 percent

6 Gloves

People who wash once a year or less: 25 percent

5 Scarves

People who wash once a year or less: 28 percent

4 Bedsheets

People who wash once a year or less: 30 percent

3 Cushion covers

People who wash once a year or less: 33 percent

2 Blankets

People who wash once a year or less: 36 percent

1 Coats

People who wash once a year or less: 38 percent

