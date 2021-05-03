Smarter Living

1 in 3 People Only Wash These Once a Year, Survey Says

How often do you wash these frequently used items in your home?

When it comes to cleaning, organization, and hygiene habits, you'd think it would be safe to say that most of us fall somewhere in the middle on a wide spectrum between obsessive and utterly unsanitary. But after seeing the results of a recent survey, we're not so sure. Hammonds, a U.K.-based furniture company, asked 2,000 adults about how often they washed various clothing and household items. Among the number of shocking revelations, arguably the biggest jaw-dropper was that 30 percent of respondents—or, one in three people—said they wash their bedsheets once a year or less. In other words, far less than the once a week that's recommended for "optimal cleanliness," as Aragona Giuseppe, MD, GP and medical advisor at Prescription Doctor, told Hammonds.

Curious to know what else people aren't washing enough? Read on to discover more items, including the most common one of all, people admit to washing once a year or less. And for some other shocking secrets people recently revealed about themselves, 50 Percent of People Prefer This Over Sex, Survey Says.

12
Hoodies

Man wearing a yellow hoodie
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 13 percent

11
Hats

Winter Hat with a Pom Pom
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

10
Pants

man wearing plaid blazer black pants and brown shoes
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

9
Sweaters

Woman choosing from rack of sweaters
Shutterstock/Ira Shpiller

People who wash once a year or less: 15 percent

8
Suits

a man buttoning up his suit cuff before going into work
iStock

People who wash once a year or less: 17 percent

7
Jeans

Line drying jeans outside
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 18 percent

6
Gloves

gray winter gloves with black snowflake pattern
Shutterstock/Jinga

People who wash once a year or less: 25 percent

5
Scarves

Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 28 percent

4
Bedsheets

white sheets on bed
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 30 percent

3
Cushion covers

Woman Cleaning an Upholstery Stain on the Couch Cleaning Hacks
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 33 percent

2
Blankets

sick woman under the blankets
Shutterstock

People who wash once a year or less: 36 percent

1
Coats

coats on a rack
Shutterstock/omiksovsky

People who wash once a year or less: 38 percent

