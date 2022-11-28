USPS Is Getting Rid of This Service, Starting in January

We all depend on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) for daily mail delivery, but the agency offers much more than that. From passport applications to cashing checks, the USPS provides a variety of non-postal products and services to customers in certain locations, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). But one offering will soon be no more. The agency just confirmed that it is getting rid of one of its services for customers next year. Read on to find out what the Postal Service is discontinuing, starting in January.

USPS has discontinued several services in the past year.

The Postal Service has made many changes in 2022—including discontinuing certain services for customers. Back in January of this year, the agency permanently stopped selling its Priority Mail Prepaid Flat Rate Stamped Envelopes after confirming that it would be phasing out this shipping option the year prior. Then in July, the USPS announced that it had filed plans to get rid of its Retail Ground and Parcel Select Ground distinctions by combining the two options for ground shipments up to 70 pounds into just its one First-Class Package Service (FCPS).

Most recently, the Postal Service alerted customers that starting at the beginning of September, it would no longer be shipping free COVID tests to households for the time being. And the program is still discontinued as of Nov. 28. But now, a different service provided to USPS customers is on the chopping block.

The agency is now planning to end another service soon.

Among the many services the USPS currently offers is the Corporate Account, otherwise known as USPSCA. This service allows customers to charge and track Priority Mail Express shipments to just one account, according to the agency. Any customer can apply for a USPSCA and set it up so that shipments are pre-funded with "either a credit card or using an Automated Clearing House (ACH)," the Postal Service explains.

These corporate accounts are typically "designed for businesses that ship large volumes of mail" and can help customers "save money on postage rates and mailing services," according to Deleting Solutions. For example, the USPS offers a 5 percent reduced price on all domestic Priority Mail Express shipments and a 10 percent reduced price on all Priority Mail Express International shipments for any USPSCAs, regardless of volume. But soon, consumers will no longer be able to rely on their corporate accounts and subsequent discounts.

The Postal Service will start shutting down USPSCAs in January.

The USPS confirmed in a Nov. 21 post on its daily employee news site that it will be discontinuing its USPSCA service next year. According to the announcement, the agency will start the shutdown in Jan. 2023 by closing all inactive accounts. The remaining accounts will be closed permanently on July 1. "The Postal Service is discontinuing USPSCA because use of the service has declined over the years, while costs have continued to rise," the agency explained.

You will need to settle your account balance.

Since corporate accounts are pre-funded, you are required to settle your balance before the service ends. According to the Postal Service, you can email the agency's Mailing and Shipping Solutions Center (MSSC) to request a refund if you have a balance remaining on your USPSCA.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The request should include signed authorization on letterhead, the USPSCA number, and the name and location of the business," the USPS said. If you have a negative balance on your account, you will also need to contact the MSSC. Customers can email the center to arrange payments, but any accounts with a negative balance after July 1 will be sent for collection.

"Customers who use USPSCA as a payment method are being encouraged to switch to a payment alternative, such as Click-N-Ship, Electronic Verification System, ePostage, PC Postage or meter," the agency also added. "Customers should contact their sales account representative, business service network representative or their local Post Office for assistance with switching their accounts."