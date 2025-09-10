USPS Is Closing 20+ Post Offices This Month

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is ruffling feathers. Just last month, the agency revealed it would be temporarily raising its mail prices ahead of the holidays “to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.” To counteract the holiday rush, the USPS is opening nearly a dozen new sorting and delivery centers. However, it’s also shuttering over 20 of its contract postal units.

A contract postal unit (CPU) is a post office desk within a retail establishment, such as a grocery store or printing center. These are operated by the retailer, not official USPS mail clerks. They’re more common than you might think; however, a new notice from the USPS might make them extinct.

By the end of the month, a high number of CPUs are expected to close across the country.

“Through these contracts, CPUs can provide communities with additional access to some postal services, but they are independent businesses not directly operated by the Postal Service. Under the CPU contract terms, the Postal Service and CPU operators both agreed that either party can terminate the contract upon giving 120 days’ notice,” the USPS explained in a statement to Fox10 Phoenix.

Earlier this summer, several CPUS received notices of termination.

“We have exercised our right to do so in some cases where nearby post offices that are operated by the Postal Service are capable of serving the community directly. Doing so better enables us to fulfill our commitment to serve our communities with efficient and reliable access to retail services,” said the USPS.

More than 20 CPUs will be closing across the West and Great Plains this month. Keep reading to find out if your neighborhood location will be affected.

Bismarck, North Dakota

In Bismarck, three grocery store locations are ending their USPS services at the end of September, according to a local KFYRTV report. Shoppers will still be able to buy stamps at the customer service counters, but they’ll have to visit the main branch (located at 220 E. Rosser Ave. RM 112) to mail letters and packages.

All three satellite counters are inside Family Fare grocery stores located at:

North 11th St.

South Washington

West Turnpike Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Effective Sept. 30, USPS satellite counters inside Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee stores will terminate all services, per The Dakota Scout.

Hy-Vee locations:

1601 South Sycamore Avenue

1900 South Marion Road

3000 South Minnesota Avenue

3020 East 10th Street

4101 South Louise Avenue

Lewis Drug locations:

136 S. Phillips Ave.

1301 E. 10th St.

2700 W. 12th St.

2901 S. Minnesota Ave.

4409 E. 26th St.

5500 W. 41st St.

5830 E. Madison St.

6109 S. Louise Ave.

2525 S. Ellis Road

Los Angeles, California

A contract postal unit located at 818 N. Hill St. #3 is closing its doors after 26 years in business, reports CBS News. The Chinatown post office serves an elderly community and is the only nearby store in the neighborhood.

Phoenix, Arizona

A majority of satellite USPS offices are closing in the greater Phoenix area this month. Several small business owners confirmed the news to Fox10 Phoenix, citing Sept. 30 as their last day of USPS-related business. It’s unclear how many locations are closing at this time.

“We have hundreds of people that come through here daily,” said Pete Lesperance from Pinnacle Peak General Store. “It’s going to be a huge impact.”