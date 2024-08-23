I Met the U.S. Women's Soccer Team and Asked Them for Their Gold Medal-Worthy Fitness Tips

When it comes to fitness inspiration, who better to look to than our nation’s fiercest competitors? On Monday night, U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) players and gold medalists Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn, Jenna Nighswonger, and Lynn Williams were welcomed back to their home stadium, Red Bull Arena. The Gotham FC teammates made up one-third of Team USA’s 18-person roster in Paris—more than any other National Women’s Soccer League team. The celebratory reunion was led by Title IX champion and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

But before the festivities took place, I got the chance to debrief with the athletes about all things Paris, including their biggest fitness tips. From prioritizing sleep to building a gold medal-worthy recovery plan, here’s how Team USA got in tip-top shape for the Olympics. Plus, find out what songs are currently on their workout playlist.

Tierna Davidson’s Fitness Tip: Maintain a good sleep schedule to boost recovery. Emily Weaver For Davidson, maintaining a foolproof sleep schedule is of the utmost importance, especially during high-stakes tournaments like the Olympics. “Making sure I get good sleep is something I’m always diligent and try to be responsible about. I think it’s so important,” says the two-time Olympian.



Not only does Davidson attribute her performance on the field to staying well-rested, but the defender says sleep plays a crucial role in her recovery process, too.

“It’s something I always keep at the top of my list,” she adds.



Emily Sonnett’s Fitness Tip: Understand the difference between indulging and overindulging when it comes to cheat meals. Emily Weaver A well-balanced diet helps keep Sonnett in check. But as a major foodie, she’s learned how to juggle her “cheat” days while still getting the nutrients she needs to dominate on the pitch. “Leading up to Paris, my number-one fitness tip was regulating my cheat meals while having my cheat meals,” she says.



As for her favorite cheat meal, Sonnett tells Best Life that she’s a big fan of brunch—and isn’t afraid to order for her teammates either.

“I usually go for a nice brunch. We do short stacks, or something I like to call ‘table stacks,’ for the whole table. And then adding in bacon, obviously, and poached eggs,” she shares.



Crystal Dunn’s Fitness Tip: Learn how to build a personalized recovery regimen. Emily Weaver According to Dunn, it isn’t so much about what you do in the gym as it is what you do in the minutes, hours, and days following an intense workout or match. A three-time Olympian and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion, Dunn says her greatest fitness tip is to build a recovery regimen that’s tailored to your body’s specific needs.

“It’s all about the small things that help you bounce back,” she tells Best Life. “So, making sure that from one training to another that you’re doing everything to feel like you’re ready to bounce back. Nutrition is obviously really important. We are big on protein shakes [and] making sure we’re fueled properly to go again.”

Jenna Nighswonger’s Fitness Tip: Build a well-balanced nutrition plan. Emily Weaver “Nutrition is one of the biggest things to me,” says Nighswonger. The Paris Games marked her first Olympic appearance for the USWNT, and she tells Best Life that building a strong nutrition plan had a huge part in “helping me recover and getting me ready for the next game.” “I’m cognizant that I’m getting a lot of protein, making sure I’m starting off the day with a good mix of fats, carbs, and protein,” she says of her diet. Nighswonger is also mindful of the types of snacks she eats and typically ends her night with a glass of cherry juice, which has been proven to help with post-workout recovery and inflammation.

Lynn Williams’ Fitness Tip: Take time to heal and adapt in the face of injury. Gotham FC Williams joined the USWNT’s 18-player Olympic roster after initially being named an alternate for the Paris team. However, her fitness journey looked a little different from that of her teammates. “I was actually injured leading up to Paris, so I was just trying to stay as fit as I could,” she tells Best Life. “My injury was interesting because I couldn’t really bike or jog, so I went straight into sprinting.” Despite the minor setback, Williams was able to heal and adapt her workout schedule just in time for the 2024 Olympics, where she scored a goal against Germany. “I was in the gym a lot. I’ve always loved sprinting around, it’s like the easiest and quickest workout. For one, sprints are hard, and two, I think they get you in shape really fast,” she says.

BONUS! The USWNT’s 2024 Paris Playlist Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash Fatigued with your workout playlist? Here’s what our favorite athletes are listening to. Soak City (Do It) by 310babii

Close to You by Gracie Abrams

Otaku Hot Girl by Megan Thee Stallion

Greedy by Tate McRae

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Risk by Gracie Abram

Money Bag by Cardi B

Mamushi by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Freestyle by Lil Baby

Hurt My Feelings by Tate McRae







