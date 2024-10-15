10 Underrated Netflix Shows You Probably Missed This Year

Netflix has a huge library of content, so it’s not surprising some shows may have slipped through the cracks while others go viral. If you’ve made your way through all the popular trending shows and want to enjoy good quality, underrated shows that are totally binge-worthy, there’s still lots of truly underrated shows that came to Netflix in 2024. If it’s science fiction you’re after or a good binge-worthy western, or some true crime, the streaming giant has you covered. Here are 10 you may have missed out on.

1. Dark Winds Seasons One and Two Netflix Fans of gritty westerns will love this AMC show on Netflix. “When a string of seemingly unrelated crimes strikes the 1970s Navajo Nation, two Tribal Police officers dredge up old wounds to uncover the truth,” Netflix says about this show starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman.

2. 3 Body Problem Netflix Science fiction fans will love 3 Body Problem from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, based on Liu Cixin’s books. “As books, they work enormously well, and we were excited by the challenge of making a show that makes you feel the way that we felt when we read them,” Weiss told Netflix Queue . “It isn’t exactly the same as just translating the books chapter and verse because we don’t think that would make you feel the way we felt reading the books.”

3. A Man in Full Netflix Jeff Daniels is magnetic in this show about an Atlanta real estate tycoon fighting to protect his crumbling empire. [David Kelley] manages to explore the rich and famous and the legal and prison systems in ways that echo everything from the #MeToo movement and racially motivated police brutality to the behavior of certain modern political figures," says David Bianculli for NPR .

4. American Nightmare Netflix Fans of true crime will love this show about a couple accused of staging a kidnapping and home invasion. "A swift, concise piece of work that even mixes in a dash of investigative reporting verve. In short, it's worth the hype," says Chris Vognar for Rolling Stone .

5. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Netflix Don’t miss the final season of this hit sci-fi series starring Elliot Page. “The Umbrella Academy has real affection for its lovable weirdos,” says Ed Power for The Telegraph . “As the story builds to a moving final twist, it is revealed that the show’s true superpower is its humanity.”

6. Cobra Kai Netflix You do not have to be a Karate Kid fan to enjoy this highly entertaining show (Season 6 Part 2 airs on November 15). “For the kids, it’s their senior year of high school and we wanted to take them through that year and have the Johnny and Daniel story that started in 1984 come to a fulfilling and exciting conclusion. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be able to see these characters again in the future, but it’s where we finished telling the story of Cobra Kai the series, and we can’t wait for people to see what we have in store,” Jon Hurwitz tells The Hollywood Reporter .

7. The Circle Netflix The Circle is a must-see for reality fans. “Chaos awaits a new group of contestants who’ll compete for a huge cash prize and become the top influencer. As always, it’s up to them to decide if they want to play as themselves or as somebody else,” Netflix says.

8. Call the Midwife Season 13 Netflix Call the Midwife is the ultimate comfort-viewing for fall. "It is a drama that's unashamedly nostalgic, unapologetically sentimental and, as the soundtrack strings gently weep, relentless in its search for the good in people," says Aiden Smith for The Scotsman .

9. Kaos Netflix Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in this black comedy Greek mythology series. “Multi-stranded, immaculately paced and plotted, it’s a reimagining of Greek mythology that is subtle and intricate, witty, rigorous, hugely intelligent, funny and brutal. It flies,” says Lucy Mangan for The Guardian .