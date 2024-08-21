Netflix Just Got 13 of the Best Shows You Haven't Seen

AMC and Netflix just inked a deal that brings new shows and seasons to the streaming giant. It's exciting news for anyone into quality TV because some of these programs were on the AMC+ streaming platform, which has a much smaller audience than Netflix; there's a good chance you haven't even heard of some of these hidden gems (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon aside). “This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms,” says Kristin Dolan , CEO of AMC Networks. “We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem.” Here are the 13 AMC shows that just hit Netflix.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season One AMC Norman Reedus returns as the titular character in this The Walking Dead spinoff. “Stranded in post apocalyptic France, Daryl Dixon protects a young boy and a mysterious nun from ravenous zombies and a deadly paramilitary group,” reads the show description on Netflix.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season One AMC Anne Rice’s iconic vampire characters are back in this new seven-episode show. “There will be blood, but also swoons and heartbreak, as Louis learns immortality is rarely a salve for life’s great problems,” says Tudum . “More often than not, it only creates greater monsters.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season One AMC Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston star in this fantasy show about a woman discovering dark secrets about her past. “Troubled by her newfound powers, a young neurosurgeon seeks out her mysterious birth family, but what she discovers among the Mayfairs is a dark legacy,” says Netflix.

Monsieur Spade Season One AMC Clive Owen plays Monsieur Spade, “A retired private eye living out his days at his late wife's rural French estate gets thrust back into action after the murder of six local nuns,” according to Netflix. Sam Spade first appeared in Dashiel Hammett's 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons One to Three AMC Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, and Edward Bluemel star in this fantasy show about a witch and a vampire joining forces. The series is based on the All Souls trilogy written by Deborah Harkness.

Dark Winds Seasons One and Two AMC “When a string of seemingly unrelated crimes strikes the 1970s Navajo Nation, two Tribal Police officers dredge up old wounds to uncover the truth,” Netflix says about this show starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman.

Fear the Walking Dead Seasons One Through Eight AMC Another The Walking Dead spinoff, this show follows a Los Angeles family fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse. Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Danay Garcia star in the scary horror series.

Gangs of London Seasons One and Two AMC Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, and Michelle Fairley star in this British crime thriller from Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery. “When assassins kill the patriarch of London's reigning crime family, rivals in the international underworld go to war over control of the city,” Netflix says.

Into the Badlands Seasons One to Three AMC Daniel Wu, Emily Beecham, and Sarah Bolger star in this action series from Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. “Dreaming of escaping to a distant city, a ferocious warrior and a mysterious boy tangle with territorial warlords and their highly trained killers,” says Netflix.

Kevin Can F*** Himself Seasons One and Two AMC Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Eric Petersen star in this dark comedy series about a sitcom housewife who wants to redefine her path. “Fed up with the constraints of her sitcom wife life, a woman steps out the door and off the rails into a darker reality — the one she's always wanted,” Netflix says.

Preacher Seasons One Through Four AMC Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, and Ruth Negga star in this supernatural thriller from Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The show is based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's popular comic book franchise.

That Dirty Black Bag Season One AMC Douglas Booth, Dominic Cooper, Niv Sultan, Guido Caprino, Christian Cooke, and Rose Williams star in this spaghetti western action series set in the Wild West. A bounty hunter and a crooked sheriff become “irreversibly, violently intertwined,” in this eight-episode show.