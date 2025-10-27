7 Best New Tuesday Morning Home Finds at Blowout Prices This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It has been over two years since the Tuesday Morning store near me closed its doors. In fact, the discount chain shut down all brick-and-mortar locations in July 2023. However, recently, I started receiving emails from Tuesday Morning, filled with unbelievable deals on home goods, ranging from large pieces of furniture to throw pillows and blankets. I’m not sure how long the website has been selling merchandise, but I can confirm that there are lots of amazing deals on high-quality, gorgeous items for your home. Are you looking for a striking entryway piece? Or a cozy blanket to throw on your couch? There is also an extensive assortment of holiday decorations waiting to be discovered. Here are 7 Tuesday Morning home finds at blowout prices this week.

1 An Amazing Arched Armoire for $200

There are lots of amazing half-off deals this week, including this Arched Kitchen Pantry, Modern Farmhouse Wood Kitchen Storage Cabinets, which is on sale for $199.99 from $399.98. The transitional piece incorporates popular arched elements paired with a natural wood finish, and is perfect for various spaces, including the living room, bedroom, and study. I love that it offers a combination of storage compartments, including closed and open shelving areas. The back panel also has openings for cable management.

2 An Enormous Snowman Christmas Tree

“That’s so cute,” my daughter said when she glanced at my computer and saw the 4-Foot Snowman-Shaped Christmas Tree on sale for $112.99, down from $225.98. The statement decoration features 380 bendable branches and 100 warm white LED lights and is perfect for hanging ornaments. It is also super unique and playful compared to a traditional tree. “Adorable,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

3 A Rustic Antler Lamp

Speaking of statement pieces, this Antler rustic resin/crystal led table lamp, available in brown and cream, is on sale for $156.80 from $274.99. It is hard to find affordable lamps that don’t look cheap, but Tuesday Morning has many options. This one is designed to bring the outdoors in with a faux antler base topped with a linen drum shade. It also has a crystal pedestal, which adds an unexpected, elegant touch.

4 A Cozy Blanket

You can never have too many cozy blankets. The Geneva Throw Blanket, $49.95, is in a burnt orange color with delicate fringe accents. It measures approximately 50–51″ x 84″ and adds a vibrant pop of color and cozy texture to any room. It’s perfect for curling up on the couch or adding a flash of color to your bedroom, whether your decor style is boho, rustic, or modern. “Bright autumn,” writes a shopper. “The color and texture are totally perfect for fall decor. Love the softness and size too.”

5 The Perfect Entryway Piece

I would love this 47.2” Wide Hall Tree with Bench, $199.99, in my entryway. It’s the perfect hall tree to keep everything organized, from shoes to coats and bags. It is basically a coat rack, shoe bench, and storage shelf. Sit on the comfortable bench to change your shoes, while the four extra lower shelves can store your shoes, bags, and other accessories. “Great Piece of Furniture,” writes a shopper. “Absolutely love this hall tree. Recommend reading the assembly directions a couple times before starting. It wasn’t too difficult but definitely requires 2 people. Makes our entryway look very nice.”

6 A Luxe Gold Mirror

I am a sucker for a luxe-looking mirror. The Bellamy Ironwork Mirror™ —A Vintage Circle Motif Reflector is on sale for $107.66 from $201.98. It is crafted from durable iron and pristine glass, featuring a vintage style with a unique interlocking circle pattern. The mirror is finished in a weathered antique iron patina that imparts character and old-world charm to any space. It will look amazing on a mantel, in your entryway, bedroom, or living room.

7 And, a Great Ginger Jar

Another item I can’t have enough of? Ginger jars. This Blue Garden Ginger Jar with Lid – Bird-in-Bloom Design is made out of 100 percent porcelain and is designed to celebrate traditional Chinese artistry. It is on sale for $114.29 from $200.99. It also has a removable lid, making it both decorative and functional. And, I can’t get enough of the intricate, hand-painted blue-and-white “bird-in-bloom” pattern.