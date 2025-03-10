A Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming to the U.S. This Week—How to See the Rare "Blood Moon"

Whether it’s a passing comet or a dazzling meteor shower, stepping outside to witness an astronomical event can be an awe-inspiring and humbling experience. Besides the shared experience of witnessing the same thing as people in other parts of the world, they’re also often a rare occurrence, which makes catching one while you can all the more important. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait very long for the next one: This week, amateur astronomers in the U.S. will be able to see a total lunar eclipse known as a "blood moon" as it crosses the night sky.

What happens during a total lunar eclipse, and what’s a "blood moon?"

We all know that the passage of the moon around the Earth as both circle the sun is responsible for the rising and setting of each in our sky every day. But every so often, these paths intertwine in a way that causes one of the celestial objects to block the other. In this case, the Earth will be passing between the sun and the moon overnight on March 13 and 14, casting a shadow on our closest orbiting object you can easily witness, per NASA.

While we’re all accustomed to seeing the moon change shape as it goes through phases, it’s not just a moving shadow that will be on display this week. A total lunar eclipse such as this also creates a color-changing effect that turns the moon into a dazzling shade of red that gives it the nickname "blood moon." But why does this happen?

"One of the nicest ways I've heard of it expressed that I think is really cool, is that because of where it's happening…the sunlight is going through the edge of the atmosphere on either side of the Earth, that's where sunrise and sunset are happening," Angela Speck, PhD, a professor of astrophysics and department chair for physics and astronomy at The University of Texas at San Antonio, told ABC News. "You are seeing the light of every sunrise and every sunset on the planet reflected off the moon."

Who will be able to see the eclipse?

Unlike with last year’s total solar eclipse, a much wider area will be able to view this celestial event . Those in both North and South America will have the best views, according to Space.com. This also includes Alaska and islands across the Pacific, where the deepest part of the eclipse will pass.

However, those in Europe will still be able to catch a quick glimpse of the event just as it slips below the horizon in its earliest hours. And hopeful viewers in East Asia might also have a chance to see it on the other side, just as the moon is rising for the evening on March 14.

When is the best time to watch the lunar eclipse?

Compared to a total solar eclipse which can pass within minutes, a total lunar eclipse provides for a bit more of a viewing cushion. In this case, the moon will be obscured for a whopping 65 minutes, giving you plenty of time to catch it (and maybe even sneak in a photo or two).

Of course, where you live will also determine when the show will start for you. Those on the East Coast of the U.S. in the EDT time zone will see the eclipse start just before midnight on March 13 at 11:57 p.m., with the moon turning red around 1:09 a.m.EDT and totality beginning at 2:26 a.m., per Space.com. This will then happen in reverse before wrapping up completely six hours after it began at 6 a.m. EDT.

The same sequence of events will play out at the same time in each respective time zone, with totality beginning at 1:26 a.m. for CDT, 12:26 a.m. for MDT, and 11:26 p.m. for PDT. But what will the entire cycle look like?

"Most people will watch the beginning because you're watching the moon start to disappear, and it's still whitish where you can still see it, and then when it's completely eclipsed, and your eyes adjust and you see the red," Speck told ABC News. "Then it's going to stay red for an hour or so and then you're going to start to see the bites again and you'll start to see the moon come back."

Here are some other eclipse viewing tips to keep in mind.

Besides a more leisurely viewing schedule, there are a few other major differences between watching a solar and lunar eclipse. The first thing to know is that you won’t need the same kind of protective eyewear that’s required to view a solar eclipse, as this experience will be just like looking up at the moon on any other night of the year, per Forbes.

Similarly, you won’t need any kind of visual aids to take in the big spectacle. Having a pair of binoculars or a telescope on hand will only help enhance what you’re seeing over the course of the night.

Another major difference is that traveling far outside of a city isn’t as necessary as it might be during a meteor shower or a passing comet. But as always, local weather conditions and cloud cover will be the ultimate determining factor on what’s visible and what’s not.

If you’re planning on taking in the whole experience, be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets to stay comfortable on a chilly March night, and plan on having a chair or blanket to lie down on. Once you’re all ready, you can kick back and take in the mesmerizing sight.