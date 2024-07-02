Doctors Share Top Symptom of Surging COVID FLiRT Variants

We all know that respiratory diseases like the coronavirus spread more easily during the fall and winter months when traveling and indoor gatherings are at their peak. However, that doesn't mean you can't catch COVID year-round. In fact, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an increase in positive COVID test rates due to the new FLiRT variants. And now, doctors are sharing the top symptom to watch for.

Nicknamed FLiRT, this new set of COVID variants consists of three different strains: KP.1.1, KP.2, and KP.3. FLiRT is an offshoot of the omicron variant, and accounts for over 50 percent of new infections. In other words, it's spreading fast and super contagious.

As of June 25, the CDC's U.S. epidemic growth forecast map estimates that COVID infections are "growing or likely growing in 44 states." That is a significant bump from the previous week's forecast report of 39 states.

"We have seen COVID surges every summer since the onset of the pandemic, but this one seems to be starting earlier in the summer than the previous summer COVID surges," Ashley L. Drews, MD, an epidemiologist at Houston Methodist, told Parade. "We are likely seeing a surge right now as the most widely circulating variants, the FLiRT variants, have mutated and further evaded the immune system coupled with waning immunity in general."

By now, most of us are well-versed in identifying basic COVID symptoms such as body aches, fatigue, and persistent coughing. However, between the surge in COVID cases and the expected increase in travel and large social gatherings, doctors say it's more important than ever to listen to our bodies—especially if you feel the beginnings of a sore throat. Health experts say this is the number one symptom of the surging FLiRT variants.

While the combination of a sore throat and fever was once considered a tell-tale sign of COVID, doctors say this new family of variants is mainly targeting the throat's passageway. But as one infectious disease doctor pointed out, an inflamed or scratchy throat can be caused by a myriad of things, like allergies or sleeping too close to an AC unit.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Unfortunately one of the most common COVID symptoms currently seems to be a sore throat with or without a mild fever. I say unfortunately because—of course—a sore throat can be attributed to many different causes," infectious disease specialist Andreas M. Kogelnik, MD, PhD, said in a Parade interview.

Although a fever isn't the most common symptom among current FLiRT patients, it's still a general side effect of COVID, are are body chills, shortness of breath, headaches, nausea, and diarrhea, reports the CDC.

However, health experts told Parade that loss of taste and smell are now considered uncommon symptoms of COVID. Additionally, COVID symptoms aren't evolving or becoming worse.

"COVID symptoms have remained very consistent in the last couple of years," said infectious disease physician Shirin Mazumder, MD. "With the information available so far, there does not appear to be an increase in symptom severity as it relates to hospitalizations and death with the currently circulating strains."