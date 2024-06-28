New COVID Shots Recommended Amid Summer Surge—When and Where to Get Yours

We've all become accustomed to dealing with COVID, but it's still concerning when we hear news of a surge. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happening now, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that COVID-19 infections are "growing or likely growing in 39 states and territories" as of June 18. While cases are ticking up, health officials are recommending Americans get new COVID shots when these booster doses become available.

Per a press release published yesterday, the CDC is recommending everyone six months and older get the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine "to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19."

The vaccines will be available through Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer some time this fall, the release notes. The vaccine from Novavax will target the previously dominant JN.1 variant, while Pfizer and Moderna are addressing KP.2, the more recently dominant variant, The New York Times reports. Currently, KP.2 seems to be yielding two additional variants—KP.3 and LB.1—which are responsible for over half of new infections.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The CDC notes that the latest recommendation applies to everyone, regardless of whether you've received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past.

"The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, is always changing and protection from COVID-19 vaccines declines over time," the release reads. "Receiving an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States."

The CDC also says the vaccines can protect against potential long COVID following an acute infection.

Last year, those who received the 2023-2024 updated vaccine "saw greater protection against illness and hospitalization" than those who didn't," the CDC states. Illustrating this, a vast majority of those who have been hospitalized for COVID didn't get the booster shots last fall, according to data presented at a June 27 meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, per the NYT.

"Professionals and the public in general do not understand how much this virus has mutated," said Carol Hayes, the committee's liaison to the American College of Nurse-Midwives (via the NYT). "You need this year's vaccine to be protected against this year's strain of the virus."

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination, it's also suggested that you get a flu vaccine. It's safe to receive both shots at the same time, the CDC says, and most people only need one dose of the flu vaccine each season.

However, while you may be eager to schedule your flu vaccine in the next few months, it's ideal to wait until September or October. (Pregnant women in their third trimester and children who need two doses of the flu vaccine are exceptions to the rule and may want to book a shot in July or August.)

"Our top recommendation for protecting yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illness is to get vaccinated," Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, said in the CDC release. "Make a plan now for you and your family to get both updated flu and COVID vaccines this fall, ahead of the respiratory virus season."

Most major pharmacies offer both the flu and COVID vaccines. But if you're wondering where to schedule a COVID-19 or flu vaccine appointment, visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

