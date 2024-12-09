Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Relationships
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The One Thing Experts Say Will Instantly Make You More Charismatic

Here’s how to inspire esteem and trust in others.

A charismatic man smiles
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastDec 09, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has over 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health and wellness sphere. She has worked as a ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Charismatic people make being charismatic look effortless—but it’s a skill that can be learned and developed like any other, experts say. “Charisma isn’t elusive, and it’s not magic. It’s not even that hard to show—or have. In fact, anyone can learn how to be charismatic, regardless of personality or style,” says Henryk Krajewski, PhD, viaForbes. “Charisma is about the ability to connect with people, and people get inspired when they can identify with you. It’s the ultimate persuasion technique and isn’t a ‘technique’ at all.” Here’s how to develop charisma, according to experts.

RELATED: 20 Activities for Meeting New People.

Show Vulnerability

Friends Being Vulnerable

Shutterstock

Being open and honest about your flaws is a highly effective way to encourage trust and likability from others. “A weight of evidence supports the positive effects of vulnerability,” Dr. Krajewski says. “Such findings suggest that your vulnerability increases attributions of trust, safety and sound morality… Being a leader who shares fear, exhaustion and frustration, along with joy and pride, can allow others to feel safe disclosing their emotions. Moreover, employees will attribute to you a courage—a charisma—not widely held. So, when you tell that story of failure, or acknowledge the letdown after a tough quarter, you’re creating something real and different for employees.”

Honesty and Authenticity

group of friends laughing

iStock

Genuine honesty and authenticity will make people gravitate towards you. "Charisma is a skill set,” Ronald Riggio, PhD, professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, tells Oprah.com. “Michael Jordan might be messing around on the basketball court, missing shots, but if someone challenges him to a game, he'd blow everyone away. That doesn't mean he's 'faking it.' A charismatic person genuinely likes, and is curious about, other people. The emotional component of that is really hard to fake—you either pick up on other people's emotions or you don't."

Show Flaws

woman laughing

Shutterstock

By showing flaws, you allow people to relate and connect to you. “Charismatic individuals are not afraid to open up and show their flaws,” according to Dr. Weber Coaching. “They don’t seek approval from others or aim to appear perfect. In fact, studies show that people are more attracted to those who appear flawed rather than perfect.”

RELATED: 15 Easy Ways to Be More Charming.

Praise and Blame

couple holding hands in gratitude to say thank youiStock

A significant factor in showing vulnerability and flaws is your approach to making mistakes. “Charismatic individuals have a unique approach to both praise and blame,” says Dr. Weber Coaching. “When receiving praise, they deflect credit and acknowledge the contributions of others. This not only empowers their team but also demonstrates humility and gratitude. On the other hand, when mistakes happen, they take responsibility, fix the issue promptly, and conduct a post-mortem analysis to prevent future errors. By reciprocating praise and taking ownership of mistakes, you build trust, authenticity, and credibility. This transparency enhances your likability and charisma, as people appreciate those who are genuine and accountable.”

Be Real

A woman smiling and looking away at park during sunsetShutterstock

Being honest about imperfection encourages others to trust and like you. “In the end, it comes down to sharing who you are, your flaws, your feelings,” says Dr. Krajewski. “Paradoxically, people don’t want their leaders to be flawless. They need you to have a good heart, and an ability to show it. The magic happens from there.”

The Latest

happy senior couple taking a selfie

This Relationship Change Could Be the Key to Happiness

mature couple waving goodbye to someone from their front door

Martha Stewart's Secret Method for Getting Guests to Leave

closeup view of three people toasting with red cocktails

Ina Garten Reveals the No. 1 Worst Drink to Serve at a Party

A mother holding her daughter's hands while she talks to her

7 Things Your Parents Told You That Were Completely False

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.