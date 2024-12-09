The One Thing Experts Say Will Instantly Make You More Charismatic

Charismatic people make being charismatic look effortless—but it’s a skill that can be learned and developed like any other, experts say. “Charisma isn’t elusive, and it’s not magic. It’s not even that hard to show—or have. In fact, anyone can learn how to be charismatic, regardless of personality or style,” says Henryk Krajewski, PhD, via Forbes . “Charisma is about the ability to connect with people, and people get inspired when they can identify with you. It’s the ultimate persuasion technique and isn’t a ‘technique’ at all.” Here’s how to develop charisma, according to experts.

Show Vulnerability Shutterstock Being open and honest about your flaws is a highly effective way to encourage trust and likability from others. “A weight of evidence supports the positive effects of vulnerability,” Dr. Krajewski says. “Such findings suggest that your vulnerability increases attributions of trust, safety and sound morality… Being a leader who shares fear, exhaustion and frustration, along with joy and pride, can allow others to feel safe disclosing their emotions. Moreover, employees will attribute to you a courage—a charisma—not widely held. So, when you tell that story of failure, or acknowledge the letdown after a tough quarter, you’re creating something real and different for employees.”

Honesty and Authenticity iStock Genuine honesty and authenticity will make people gravitate towards you. "Charisma is a skill set,” Ronald Riggio, PhD , professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, tells Oprah.com. “Michael Jordan might be messing around on the basketball court, missing shots, but if someone challenges him to a game, he'd blow everyone away. That doesn't mean he's 'faking it.' A charismatic person genuinely likes, and is curious about, other people. The emotional component of that is really hard to fake—you either pick up on other people's emotions or you don't."

Show Flaws Shutterstock By showing flaws, you allow people to relate and connect to you. “Charismatic individuals are not afraid to open up and show their flaws,” according to Dr. Weber Coaching . “They don’t seek approval from others or aim to appear perfect. In fact, studies show that people are more attracted to those who appear flawed rather than perfect.” RELATED: 15 Easy Ways to Be More Charming.

Praise and Blame iStock A significant factor in showing vulnerability and flaws is your approach to making mistakes. “Charismatic individuals have a unique approach to both praise and blame,” says Dr. Weber Coaching. “When receiving praise, they deflect credit and acknowledge the contributions of others. This not only empowers their team but also demonstrates humility and gratitude. On the other hand, when mistakes happen, they take responsibility, fix the issue promptly, and conduct a post-mortem analysis to prevent future errors. By reciprocating praise and taking ownership of mistakes, you build trust, authenticity, and credibility. This transparency enhances your likability and charisma, as people appreciate those who are genuine and accountable.”