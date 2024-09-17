7 Proven Habits That Set Successful People Apart

What is it successful people do differently than those still striving to achieve their goals? The answers are more simple than you might think. “When we think about very successful people, we often picture notable leaders like Oprah, Barack Obama or Bill Gates. We may assume that these individuals were born lucky or predisposed to particular talents and that reaching a similar level of achievement is impossible. However, innate traits are only one piece of the puzzle,” say Dr. Ciera Graham-Graves via UW Professional & Continuing Education. While getting up early and reading are known to be traits of successful people, other habits aren’t as obvious. Here are 7 things successful people do differently.

RELATED: 25 Daily Habits Rich People Swear By.

1. Being Specific Shutterstock Successful people don’t make vague goals—they make specific ones. “Knowing exactly what you want to achieve keeps you motivated until you get there,” says Heidi Grant Halvorson, PhD, via The Harvard Review . “Also, think about the specific actions that need to be taken to reach your goal. Just promising you’ll “eat less” or “sleep more” is too vague — be clear and precise. “I’ll be in bed by 10pm on weeknights” leaves no room for doubt about what you need to do, and whether or not you’ve actually done it.

2. Asking For Advice, Not Feedback Shutterstock Successful people ask for advice, not feedback. “Feedback is backward-looking — it leads people to criticize you or cheer for you,” says organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Adam Grant, via CNBC . “Advice is forward-looking — it leads people to coach you. You can get your critics and cheerleaders to act more like coaches by asking a simple question: ‘What’s one thing I can do better next time?’”

3. Always Improving Shutterstock Don’t assume you can’t develop new skills, or improve your abilities. “Fortunately, decades of research suggest that the belief in fixed ability is completely wrong — abilities of all kinds are profoundly malleable,” Dr. Halvorson says. “Embracing the fact that you can change will allow you to make better choices, and reach your fullest potential. People whose goals are about getting better, rather than being good, take difficulty in stride, and appreciate the journey as much as the destination.”

4. Not Being Afraid of Failure Shutterstock Successful people learn from failure. “All successful people know that it doesn't come easy and they are bound to fail more than they will succeed at anything,” Dan Schawbel says via Forbes. “They are willing to learn from each failure, as it will help them make better decisions that lead to success later. While many people give up after failing at something, a successful person will persevere.” RELATED: The 20 New Rules for Successful Entrepreneurs.

5. Building Willpower Shutterstock Dr Halvorson says willpower is like a muscle—it needs to be exercised. “To build willpower, take on a challenge that requires you to do something you’d honestly rather not do,” she says. “Give up high-fat snacks, do 100 sit-ups a day, stand up straight when you catch yourself slouching, try to learn a new skill. When you find yourself wanting to give in, give up, or just not bother — don’t… It will be hard in the beginning, but it will get easier, and that’s the whole point. As your strength grows, you can take on more challenges and step-up your self-control workout.”

6. Embracing Discomfort Shutterstock Successful people aren’t afraid of discomfort. “Instead of just striving to learn, aim to feel uncomfortable,” Grant says. “Pursuing discomfort sets you on a faster path to growth. If you want to get it right, it has to feel wrong first.”

7. Pay It Forward Shutterstock Successful people help others. “Create systems that invest in and create opportunities for all — not just gifted students or high-potential employees,” Grant says. “A good system gives underdogs and late bloomers the chance to show how far they’ve come.”



