Her castmates on The Real Housewives of New Jersey know what it's like to get on her bad side, and now a radio host in Boston does, too. On Nov. 28, the show Billy & Lisa in the Morning featured Teresa Giudice as a guest, but things went south—fast. As reported by Page Six, after the short interview with the reality star ended badly, host Billy Costa declared that Giudice was the "rudest person" he'd ever interviewed.

The chat took a turn when Costa asked Giudice about one well-publicized aspect of her life, but she did not appreciate the question and wouldn't let it slide. The interview ended soon after. Read on to see what Costa asked Giudice, and to find out what else he and his co-hosts had to say about her after the tense phone call ended.

Giudice was promoting a Real Housewives event.

Giudice called into the radio show to talk about an event for Real Housewives fans that is taking place at the Lynn Auditorium in Boston on Dec. 3. She'll be appearing, alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Dolores Catania and Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

Costa asked Giudice a question she didn't like.

After exchanging some pleasantries about how Giudice was visiting Paris at the time of the interview, Costa asked a question about Giudice's books and her time in prison. In 2015, the Real Housewives star served 11 months after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

"So, Teresa, we know you've spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book—a bestseller—about your time in prison. And did it focus a lot on the food in prison?" Costa said.

"I really don't want to talk about that," Giudice responded, "We're talking about the appearance that's going to happen this Saturday. And I don't know if you know this, but I'm a four-time New York Times bestselling author … I wrote four cookbooks and two memoirs."

Costa responded that his co-host Justin Aguirre "got him in trouble," because he thought Giudice was willing to talk about her books.

Giudice continued to push back.

Costa turned the conversation to the Housewives event, and Giudice commented that it would be a fun night and gave some hints as to what fans can expect. But, then, she added, "It's all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that. Yes, you should." She continued, "Spread the positivity out there. It's a beautiful thing."

Aguirre responded, "Teresa, it's part of your bio. It's not a negative thing."

To this, Giudice replied, "I have a podcast called Namaste [expletive]. You should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste."

Giudice's rep then interrupted and brought up the event again in order to end the conversation. Giudice chimed in, "Are you guys coming? I would love to meet you in person."

The hosts talked about Giudice after she hung up.

After Giudice got off the phone, the hosts spoke at length about how the interview went.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I'm not backing down on this," Aguirre said. "I did time in prison, too, and you know what, you said, 'Yeah, you did time in prison, but you got out, you wrote a successful book,' which it was. It was a huge book. And that was a good conversation."

He added that they were told before the interview "what to stay away from" and pointed out that they had "stayed away from it." Aguirre said these topics included Giudice's strained relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, who is also featured on RHONJ, and that she's worn clothing by Balenciaga amid controversy involving the brand.

Costa called her the "rudest person" he's interviewed.

When the co-hosts started to discuss whether they'd attend the event, Costa said, "I don't even want a coffee with Teresa Giudice." He added, "I said this morning I didn't want to do that interview."

The hosts, which also include Lisa Donovan, compared Giudice to another Housewife they'd spoken to, Luann de Lesseps, and agreed that "[de Lesseps] was wonderful."

Costa concluded about Giudice, "She was easily, hands down the rudest person I've ever interviewed."

They then took calls from fans, in which listeners defended Costa. During this segment, he also called Giudice a "jerk" and an "idiot."