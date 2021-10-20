Reality Star Claims She Was Stabbed by Castmate in Unaired Fight

One of the most famous moments in reality TV history is when Teresa Giudice flipped a table toward Danielle Staub during Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two cast members' relationship dynamic played out on the show for years to come, and they later became friends. But there supposedly was one particularly violent moment between the women that wasn't shown on Bravo. As reported by People, in a new book, Staub claims Giudice stabbed her with a fork during a fight.

The fight itself—which took place during Season 2—and the events surrounding it did make it to air, but Staub claims that the altercation also involved Giudice assaulting her with the cutlery, which was edited out. Giudice has denied the claim via her lawyer. Read on to see what else the Real Housewives have to say about this next-level argument.

Staub and Giudice got off to a terrible start.

Staub and Giudice were both cast members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the beginning. Season 1 included many of the Housewives turning against Staub and culminated in Giudice getting so angry at Staub that she flipped at table toward her while yelling. The drama with Staub continued into Season 2, and she left the show as a main cast member after that season. Staub then returned several years later and struck up a surprising new friendship with Giudice, before they fell out again.

Staub claims Giudice stabbed her during Season 2.

In the new book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, Staub says that during a Season 2 fight, Giudice stabbed her. The fight took place after a fashion show and included Staub and Giudice insulting each other and Giudice chasing Staub through the event space. Eventually, cast member Jacqueline Laurita's 18-year-old daughter, Ashlee Holmes, who was also in a feud with Staub, pulled Staub's hair. Staub sued Holmes, who had to pay a $189 fine as reported by People.

Staub claims that, during all of this commotion, Giudice stabbed her with a fork, but that this moment wasn't aired. "Teresa took a fork to my back!" Staub claims in the book. "I had a fork stabbed and dragged down my back! So I stopped running. One of the security guys was holding onto my arm. I remember saying, 'Let go of me—you're holding me back.' This was like Jerry Springer on steroids. Like, these women were dangerous."

Guidice denies that this happened.

In a statement to People, Giudice's lawyer James J. Leonard said, "This never happened. It is 100 percent pure fiction. If it did happen you would have seen it or heard about on the show and not in a book 11 years later."

In addition to suing Holmes after the fashion show fight, Staub also filed complaints against Laurita and Giudice, claiming that they "cursed and threatened her," according to CBS News. She then dropped this claim. At the time, there was no mention of Giudice allegedly stabbing her.

Producers commented on the fight, too.

The fight between Guidice and Staub kicked off when they greeted each other at the fashion show while still harboring negative feelings. "Little did we know that hello would turn into a whole chase, hair pull, cops being called, a broken heel, 911, police sirens. Madness," producer Carlos King says in the book. And while executive producer Andy Cohen did not mention the alleged stabbing directly, he tells Quinn, "We don't like it when it gets physical. We tend to cut away from it. We'll show that something happens, but we kind of do flashes on the screen. It was not in keeping with what we want the Housewives to be."

