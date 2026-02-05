11 Best New Temu Spring Home Finds Selling Out Fast This Week

Some of these items are less than $10 but look way more expensive.

Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your home—and Temu shoppers are wasting no time snapping up the latest affordable finds. From boho-chic wall decor to surprisingly stylish faux greenery, these new spring home items are already selling out fast this week. If you’ve been thinking about giving your space a seasonal glow-up without overspending, these 11 Temu picks are worth adding to your cart ASAP.

1 A boho-chic mirror to fit any style

Bohemian decor is all over this season, but when the style is subtle, it can fit with just about any aesthetic. Take this round rattan mirror with wooden beads. It could easily work in a coastal cottage or modern farmhouse. And it’s just $27.

2 A wreath for any space

This $14 wreath, complete with a wooden beaded frame and attractive faux sheep ears and eucalyptus leaves, could easily work just as well on your front door as on your living room wall. Shoppers say they even kept it up for Christmas—just add some twinkle lights when the holidays roll around!

3 An expensive-looking plant shelf

We could definitely see this modern plant shelf going for upwards of $100 at places like West Elm and Urban Outfitters. But on Temu, it was on sale for a whopping $10 at the time of writing. And nothing says warm weather like some lush greenery!

4 An artificial eucalyptus garland to bring the outdoors in

Speaking of greenery, add some nature-inspired flair to doorways, window frames, and more with this artificial eucalyptus garland. It also works great as a table runner or party decoration. A set of three is on sale for less than $3.

5 Rattan vases for spring flowers

Whether you’re cutting them from your own garden or picking them up from the store, spring flowers will look absolutely lovely in these glass and rattan vases. The large size is $11, and the smaller is $10.

6 A macrame wall hanging for natural texture

Add some texture and natural flair to your home with this leaf-like macrame wall hanging. It’s only $9.

7 A cheerful welcome mat

Get your guests in the spring mood, too, with this cheerful, floral welcome mat. Its non-slip bottom means it can also be used as a kitchen mat. Get it right now for only $5.

8 Springy throw pillows to lighten up your living room

Swap those heavy plaid and wool throw pillows for something lighter and airier. These $10 round cushion pillows come in nine colors, but we’re partial to the sky blue.

9 A rustic artistic touch

Floral artwork can be a bit busy and overwhelming, but this rustic wildflower framed print is a subtle nod to the season. And since it’s just $7, you can afford to get some other pieces for your gallery wall or shelf display.

10 Adorable tabletop birds

Fill in that empty space on your bookshelf or mantel with these adorable resin birds. The large is $6, while the small is $5.50.

11 A bud vase that looks designer

This sculptural wooden bud vase could easily pass as a Pottery Barn find, though on Temu, you can score it for just $10.