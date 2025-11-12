7 Best New Items From Target’s Stanley Christmas Line

Grab tumblers in festive colors, an adorable ornament, and even something for your pet.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Stanley’s new Christmas collection has officially dropped at Target, and the holidays just got a little bit merrier. After all, whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or stuffing your own stocking, the best gifts blend fun and function—and are built to last.

The newest holiday items on Stanley’s lineup do just that, with festive designs, impressive features, and a bounty of beverage styles. From limited-edition candy cane hues to sleek winter neutrals, these tumblers, mugs, quenchers, and more combine holiday cheer with the durability that’s made Stanley a cult favorite.

RELATED: 6 Best New Items From Target’s Hallmark Christmas Line.

1. H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler-40oz

Leading the lineup is the 40 oz H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler, the brand’s most iconic size and an instant sellout in seasonal shades. With its 18/8 stainless steel body, double-wall insulation, and ergonomic handle, it’s perfect for keeping cocoa hot or water cold all day long.

2. H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler-30oz

For a slightly more compact option, the 30 oz H2.0 FlowState Quencher offers the same insulation and FlowState lid design in a slimmer profile. Lean into the holiday spirit by opting for the Candy Cane Twist color scheme in festive white and red.

3. H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler-20oz

Those seeking something even lighter will love the 20 oz H2.0 FlowState Quencher, the perfect on-the-go tumbler for your morning latte or hydrating before holiday parties—a must!

4. Everyday Mug-24oz

Coffee lovers can also cozy up with the 24 oz Everyday Mug, featuring a splash-resistant press-fit lid and a design that keeps drinks warm for hours, ideal for chilly mornings.

5. AeroLight Bottle-16oz

The 16 oz AeroLight Transit Bottle offers Stanley’s signature insulation in a lightweight, leakproof format perfect for commuters and gym-goers alike.

6. Stainless Steel Pet Bowl

And yes—even pets are included this year: The 24 oz Stainless Steel Pet Bowl ensures your furry friend can join in the Stanley spirit. With double-wall insulation, a nonslip base, and a securely sealable lid, this dishwasher-safe bowl is a convenient gift for pet and caretaker alike.

7. Ornament keychain

Finally, for those true fans of the brand, there’s a fun Stanley Ornament Keychain too—a miniature version of the Quencher that features a removable lid and hidden compartment for your lip balm or a little surprise gift. Hang it on your tree, then—when the season comes to a close—put it on your gym bag, backpack, or even on your full-sized Quencher.

With festive exclusives selling out fast, this Target x Stanley collection is destined to top holiday wish lists. Whether you’re sipping, gifting, or sharing with your pet, you can enjoy function and seasonal flair—all wrapped up in Stanley style.