6 Things You Didn't Know Were Sold at Dollar Tree, Including a "Designer" Find

socksHere at Best Life, we've become self-professed experts on Dollar Tree dupes. Want cheap alternatives for high-end skincare? Affordable stand-ins for pricey makeup? Maybe inexpensive alternatives for trendy home decor? We've got you covered. So, when something surprises us at Dollar Tree, you know it's got to be good. That's why we paid attention when shopping influencer Amanda Turinsky shared six things you probably didn't know were sold at Dollar Tree, including a "designer" find.

RELATED: Dollar Tree "Pink Bags": What They Are and Why Shoppers Rave About Them.

1. Dinnerware sets Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok "As I'm sure you're aware, Dollar Tree does actually have a couple of aisles dedicated to housewares and kitchen," says Turinsky in a recent TikTok video. "But did you know that Dollar Tree actually carries full lines of dinnerware sets?" "They have full-size dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, silverware, you name it, all for $1.25 a piece" she points out. In her video, she holds up gray ceramic dinnerware that looks like it could have come from Crate & Barrel. However, Dollar regularly rotates in seasonal dishes and accessories, too.

2. Full-size calendars Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok As Turinsky notes, you may also know that you can get cheap office supplies and back-to-school items at Dollar Tree. But what you might not know is that they also sell full-size wall and desk calendars. At Walmart, themed calendars like these start at $9, but of course, at Dollar Tree, they're just $1.50. RELATED: I’m a Professional House Cleaner and These Are the 10 Dollar Tree Cleaning Products I Avoid.

3. Snugadoo socks Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok Again, you likely know that you can pick up socks at the dollar store. "But did you know that Dollar Tree carries designer and high-end brands for $1.25?" asks Turinsky. "This Snugadoo brand currently retails at Walmart for $9.99 a pair, and [Dollar Tree has] a ton of different options to choose from, and they are super soft and stretchy," she adds. Turinsky also spotted Beverly Hills Polo Club socks at her Dollar Tree, which she says normally retail for $9.99 as well.

4. Kids' and men's bath and body products Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok The beauty and skincare aisles at Dollar Tree are arguably the most popular sections of the store, especially since the merchandise here is constantly changing. TikTok is full of female shoppers sharing their Dollar Tree makeup and body-care hauls—but this isn't the only demographic the store is reaching. "Did you know that Dollar Tree carries kids' and men's bath and body products?" says Turinsky. "They have everything from bubble bath and body washes for kids all the way up to shampoos, body washes, bar soaps, and face masks for men, all for only $1.25." RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Sun Bum, Aveeno, and More.

5. Sunglasses dupes Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok At most Dollar Tree locations, you can find eyeglass and sunglass cases, but Turinsky points out that they've started carrying dupes for high-end eyewear brands, including Pit Viper, which normally retail for $100. "They come in a ton of different lens shades," she notes.