8 Strength Training Tips for Beginners

If you're new to fitness or working out, it can be intimidating to venture to the gym—and once you're there, it's also difficult to know where to start. If you're unfamiliar with the machines, you might head to the cardio section and spend time on the treadmill or elliptical rather than veer outside of your comfort zone. But in reality, strength training is just as—if not more—important than cardio. So, if you're getting into strength training as a beginner and trying to figure out where to start, experts have a few top tips.

1. Plan ahead. Shutterstock When you're first starting out, it helps to have a plan in place when you head to the gym or order your first pair of free weights. "My top advice would be to start with three to four days a week of full body or upper/lower split routines, hitting each muscle group twice per week," says Rachel MacPherson, certified strength and conditional specialist (CSCS), certified personal trainer (CPT), and author at Garage Gym Reviews. "Push your efforts within five reps from failure and add reps or weight each week to progress and continue seeing results." GinaNewton, CPT, a trauma-informed life coach, says you can also assign different body areas to different days. "Pick a day to work core, another for legs, and another for upper body or work up to three to four movements per body part depending upon what you have for time," she suggests.

2. Remember, a little is better than nothing. Shutterstock One of the biggest excuses for skipping a workout or not prioritizing a health and fitness routine is lack of time. But trainers say you don't have to schedule a two-hour routine to see results. "If you have zero time to dedicate, then simply pick one move per body part and stay consistent with what you can do," Newton suggests.

3. Keep it simple. Shutterstock There are plenty of fitness guides available—even several online for free. But before you invest in a 12-week program or search for a new workout video every morning, consider just keeping it simple. "It's best to keep things simple and straightforward, using the same exercises for about four weeks before switching them out for new ones," MacPherson advises. "And definitely track your progress by writing down your weights, sets, and reps each training session."

4. Consider prioritizing core work. Shutterstock However, if you want to focus on one area at the start, Newton recommends core work. "I always prioritize core work; it is what helps us get out of bed every day," she says. "I also start with someone who has been sedentary very slowly. Movements should be slow and intentional—not fast to 'get it done.'" Newton specifically notes that balance moves can help build up your total body strength. "It is the inner abdominals that will bring overall stability to the entire body," she says. RELATED: 7 Best Yoga Workouts for Weight Loss, Fitness Experts Say.

5. Book a personal training session. Shutterstock In general, experts also suggest consulting a professional to help you get started on your strength training journey. "Beginners will really get a lot out of a few personal training sessions," MacPherson notes. "They can learn tips, how to plan and progress workouts, how to track progress, and what to do if they hit a plateau."

6. Learn and prioritize proper form. Shutterstock When starting out with anything, there's always a bit of a learning curve—and strength training is no different. Whitney Houlin, director of training and fitness at WeGym Fitness, points to form as one of the pivotal things to learn when starting strength training. "Take the time to master your form before you get concerned with how much you are lifting. This will not only prevent injury but maximize your results and make you more efficient," she tells Best Life.

7. Take time to recover. Shutterstock It's tempting to "go hard" right out of the gate with strength training. But doing so may leave you feeling too sore to continue working out or even end up setting you back with an injury. That's why it's so important to let your body rest and recover. "Allow time for your muscles to recover between workouts. A general guideline is to wait 48 hours before working the same muscle group again," Houlin says. "Rest is crucial for muscle growth and preventing overuse injuries."

8. Be patient. iStock As much as we may wish it, results aren't something you're going to see overnight. That's why experts recommend being patient with yourself and your progress. "You're building muscle in the gym, but you can't really see it at first," Denise Kirtley, founder of Rebellion Body, tells Best Life. "Over time, as you start to shed the fat and lose weight, you're slowly revealing the present—like unwrapping this gift you made for yourself over months."



