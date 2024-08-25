Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Fitness
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

8 Strength Training Tips for Beginners

Here's how you can get started at the gym without being intimidated, according to fitness experts.

A woman lifts weights at the gym.
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardAug 25, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, covering neurological news for healthcare professionals. She also published her nonfiction history book, The Marine Society of the City of New York 1770-2020, with Fort Schuyler press in 2020. Truly passionate about writing, she’s always up for a new research project or to deep dive into a new topic—whether it be the latest medical studies or a wellness trend she can try out herself. She began her career at a local newspaper in New Jersey, where she was able to work in her hometown writing for and about the people she knows best. She took a hiatus to complete her book before continuing her work in journalism at NeurologyLive and later at Best Life.
See Full Bio

If you're new to fitness or working out, it can be intimidating to venture to the gym—and once you're there, it's also difficult to know where to start. If you're unfamiliar with the machines, you might head to the cardio section and spend time on the treadmill or elliptical rather than veer outside of your comfort zone. But in reality, strength training is just as—if not more—important than cardio. So, if you're getting into strength training as a beginner and trying to figure out where to start, experts have a few top tips.

RELATED: Trying to Lose Body Fat? Strength Training Might Be the Secret, Study Says.

1. Plan ahead.

A woman planning strength workout in a notebook.

Shutterstock

When you're first starting out, it helps to have a plan in place when you head to the gym or order your first pair of free weights.

"My top advice would be to start with three to four days a week of full body or upper/lower split routines, hitting each muscle group twice per week," says Rachel MacPherson, certified strength and conditional specialist (CSCS), certified personal trainer (CPT), and author at Garage Gym Reviews. "Push your efforts within five reps from failure and add reps or weight each week to progress and continue seeing results."

GinaNewton, CPT, a trauma-informed life coach, says you can also assign different body areas to different days.

"Pick a day to work core, another for legs, and another for upper body or work up to three to four movements per body part depending upon what you have for time," she suggests.

2. Remember, a little is better than nothing.

A group of women use hand weights at the gym.

Shutterstock

One of the biggest excuses for skipping a workout or not prioritizing a health and fitness routine is lack of time. But trainers say you don't have to schedule a two-hour routine to see results.

"If you have zero time to dedicate, then simply pick one move per body part and stay consistent with what you can do," Newton suggests.

3. Keep it simple.

Man doing a bicep curl with a dumbbell at the gym.

Shutterstock

There are plenty of fitness guides available—even several online for free. But before you invest in a 12-week program or search for a new workout video every morning, consider just keeping it simple.

"It's best to keep things simple and straightforward, using the same exercises for about four weeks before switching them out for new ones," MacPherson advises. "And definitely track your progress by writing down your weights, sets, and reps each training session."

4. Consider prioritizing core work.

A woman doing reverse crunches exercises to strengthen her abdomen and core.

Shutterstock

However, if you want to focus on one area at the start, Newton recommends core work.

"I always prioritize core work; it is what helps us get out of bed every day," she says. "I also start with someone who has been sedentary very slowly. Movements should be slow and intentional—not fast to 'get it done.'"

Newton specifically notes that balance moves can help build up your total body strength.

"It is the inner abdominals that will bring overall stability to the entire body," she says.

RELATED: 7 Best Yoga Workouts for Weight Loss, Fitness Experts Say.

5. Book a personal training session.

A man working with personal trainer.

Shutterstock

In general, experts also suggest consulting a professional to help you get started on your strength training journey.

"Beginners will really get a lot out of a few personal training sessions," MacPherson notes. "They can learn tips, how to plan and progress workouts, how to track progress, and what to do if they hit a plateau."

6. Learn and prioritize proper form.

Two men using kettlebells for strength training.

Shutterstock

When starting out with anything, there's always a bit of a learning curve—and strength training is no different.

Whitney Houlin, director of training and fitness at WeGym Fitness, points to form as one of the pivotal things to learn when starting strength training.

"Take the time to master your form before you get concerned with how much you are lifting. This will not only prevent injury but maximize your results and make you more efficient," she tells Best Life.

7. Take time to recover.

Woman stretching on a mat after a workout.

Shutterstock

It's tempting to "go hard" right out of the gate with strength training. But doing so may leave you feeling too sore to continue working out or even end up setting you back with an injury. That's why it's so important to let your body rest and recover.

"Allow time for your muscles to recover between workouts. A general guideline is to wait 48 hours before working the same muscle group again," Houlin says. "Rest is crucial for muscle growth and preventing overuse injuries."

8. Be patient.

A woman taking waist measurements.

iStock

As much as we may wish it, results aren't something you're going to see overnight. That's why experts recommend being patient with yourself and your progress.

"You're building muscle in the gym, but you can't really see it at first," Denise Kirtley, founder of Rebellion Body, tells Best Life. "Over time, as you start to shed the fat and lose weight, you're slowly revealing the present—like unwrapping this gift you made for yourself over months."


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Closeup of a woman eating a bowl of oatmeal with strawberries and bananas
Overdoing It

5 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber

Woman experiencing painful heartburn.
Reflux-ology

7 Foods That Cause Heartburn

I Met the U.S. Women's Soccer Team and Asked Them for Their Gold Medal-Worthy Fitness Tips
Go for Gold

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Shares Their Top Fitness Tips

two-injector-dosing-pens-wrapped-in-measuring-tape
Weight Loss

7 Risks of Ozempic and Wegovy Overuse

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.