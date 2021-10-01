See Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Modeling Debut

This up-and-coming model's career just reached a new milestone. On Thursday, Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs made her runway modeling debut in the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. Eve posted about her experience on Instagram, including some shots from behind the scenes of the show. The show also had a connection to Apple, the company co-founded by her late father, which made her casting an obvious fit.

Eve, 23, is Steve's youngest daughter. He also has a 43-year-old daughter named Lisa Brennan-Jobs with Chrisann Brennan, and a 30-year-old son, Reed Jobs, and 26-year-old daughter, Erin Jobs, with his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. Read on to see Eve in the show and to find out more about her life and modeling career.

RELATED: See Molly Ringwald's 17-Year-Old Daughter, Who's a Model Now.

Eve was thrilled to make her runway debut.

To keep her fans in on her big show day, Eve shared photos of her outfit hanging up backstage, getting her hair and makeup done, and her time on the runway. In her Instagram post, the 23-year-old wrote, "I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni." She also gave a shoutout to the designers. "Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!!"

One of the bags in the show was inspired by Apple.

As reported by Vogue, one of the bags—the Origami bag—in Coperni's new line is inspired by the shape of the photo app logo on the Apple iPhone. So, it was fitting that Eve was a part of the show, although she carried a different bag. The brand has also made a bag inspired by the lock on the iPhone screen.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Eve previously made headlines for another modeling gig.

In December 2020, Eve modeled for the cosmetics brand Glossier, which kicked off her career. In one photo for the brand's holiday campaign, she posed in a bubble bath while sipping a glass of wine. In another snap, she posed in eye masks while showing off Glossier lip gloss.

She's also an equestrian.

Outside of modeling, Eve is an accomplished equestrian. According to her bio on the U.S. Equestrian Federation site, she is one of the top under-25 jumpers in the world. She started riding horses when she was six years old, and has gone on to compete in events around the world. In May 2020, she told World of Show Jumping that she'd love to be able to compete in the Olympics or the World Equestrian Games someday.

She just graduated from college.

In June, Eve graduated from Stanford University, where she majored in history and had a focus on international policy, according to her World of Show Jumping interview. "I think for the future, I will be focusing the majority of my time on riding," she told the website. "However, I do feel that having another part of my life dedicated for something else is really important; it helps with my overall wellbeing."

RELATED: See Ingrid Bergman's Grandchildren Now, Who Are Both Models.