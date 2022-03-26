In the late 1980s through 1990s, Stephanie Seymour took the modeling industry by storm, gracing several covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and major fashion magazines such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan. She also added Victoria's Secret Angel to her resumé and gained further notoriety for her romantic relationships. Seymour even dabbled in acting, playing Helen Frankenthaler in the 2000 film Pollock—a biopic of the artist Jackson Pollock—and an episode of Law and Order: Criminal Intent. These days, Seymour is a wife and mother and serves as the face of her own lingerie brand, Raven & Sparrow, which she founded in 2017. Read on to see Seymour now, at age 53.

Her career began at age 15 when she was named a runner-up in a modeling contest.

Born in San Diego, California, Seymour began her modeling career as a teenager. She got her big break when she was named a finalist in the 1983 Look of the Year modeling contest, now known as Elite Model Look, during its inaugural year. Soon enough, her career took off, and in addition to modeling for Victoria's Secret, she also took to the runway, walking the catwalk for several top luxury brands—Chanel, Versace, and Louis Vuitton, just to name a few.

Seymour is cited as the muse of Azzedine Alaïa, a couture master known as the "King of Cling," as well as one of the original supermodels, alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Kate Moss, and Claudia Schiffer. Seymour's accolades don't stop there: She was also listed as one of People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People in the World" at the height of her fame in 1994.

In the '90s, before the virtual age we live in now, supermodels rose to fame without the help of social media. When asked about more recent big names in modeling, such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, Seymour told Vanity Fair in 2016, "They are completely different than we were. Supermodels are a thing of the past. They deserve their own title. [Jenner and Hadid] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title."

The supermodel's romantic relationships have taken center stage.

Seymour has had her fair share of love interests over the years. When she was 16, she began dating head of Elite Model Management, John Casablancas, who was 26 years her senior and married at the time. After ending that relationship, Seymour went on to marry and divorce guitarist Tommy Andrews, with whom she had her first child, Dylan Thomas Andrews TK in 1990.

In 1991, Seymour became involved with Axl Rose, lead singer of the the rock band Guns N' Roses. During their relationship, Seymour starred as Rose's love interest in two of the band's music videos, "Don't Cry" and "November Rain." The couple's very public, tumultuous relationship ended in February 1993, which was then followed by Rose suing Seymour, claiming she assaulted him and stole $100,000 worth of jewelry. Seymour countersued, citing physical abuse, and the claims were eventually settled.

Seymour is now married to American industrialist Peter Brant.

Moving on from her rockstar days, Seymour eventually found love with real estate developer, publisher, and art collector, Peter Brant. While he was already married and the father of five, Brant's relationship with Seymour ensued, and she gave birth to the couple's first son, Peter Brant II, on December 30, 1993. After Brant filed for divorce, he and Seymour went on to marry in 1995, have another son, Henry Joseph, in 1996, and a daughter, Lily Margaret, in 2004.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Not all was picture perfect, as Seymour filed for divorce in March 2009 and proceedings got particularly heated. According to The New York Times, Seymour accused Brant of being controlling, while he claimed she cheated and abused drugs and alcohol. Things seemed to be coming to a close, but the pair shocked everyone when they reconciled their differences in 2010 and are still together today.

She has remained in the public eye as a model and philanthropist.

Seymour is still in the spotlight to this day, posing in a Gap advertisement with her children in 2006, as well as modeling for Salvatore Ferragamo in 2007/2008 with old friend and supermodel, Claudia Schiffer. More recently, she has continued to be featured on high-fashion covers, modeling for Interview magazine in 2013, and posing scantily clad for Italian Vogue in 2019.

Success has characterized much of Seymour's life, but in 2021, tragedy struck when her then 24-year-old son, Henry, died from an accidental drug overdose. In 2022, on the one year anniversary of her son's death, Seymour took to Instagram to pay tribute to Henry, including a poem by Donna Ashworth entitled, "I Missed You Today," in the caption.

While reportedly keeping a low profile, Seymour continues to promote Raven & Sparrow and also engages in philanthropic efforts via the Brandt Foundation Art Study Center, which her husband Peter founded in 1996. The program aims to increase accessibility to artistic works and institutions and promote education of contemporary art and design, according to the foundation's website. In 2013, the couple also helped to raise over $20 million for the Child Mind Institute, an organization founded to help children and families dealing with mental health and learning disorders.

