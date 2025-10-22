10 States With the Cheapest Gas Right Now, Data Shows

The ongoing cost of filling your car’s gas tank can feel like you’re spending a small fortune each week. Pump prices have felt stubbornly high (and rising) for much of the decade, adding even more stress to the already tight budgets many are balancing. But while it’s normal to feel like you’re overpaying for every gallon, it costs less to fuel up in some areas than others. And now, new data shows exactly which states are currently enjoying the cheapest gas prices.

RELATED: Mechanic Says This Popular SUV Is a “Ticking Time Bomb.”

Which states have the cheapest gas right now?

The latest research comes from a survey conducted by Monster Fairings, which analyzed pricing information from across the U.S. using data from AAA. Besides the average price for a gallon of regular in each state, it also calculated how much other grades (such as premium and mid-grade) and diesel were going for, too. The team then combined the groups to find an overall average.

While prices across the board remain relatively high, it’s clear that some places pay much more than others. But as of Oct. 2, 2025, these states had the lowest total average price of a gallon of gas:

Iowa – $3.27

Nebraska – $3.25

Kansas – $3.23

South Dakota – $3.23

Missouri – $3.22

Arkansas – $3.22

Louisiana – $3.21

Texas – $3.19

Mississippi – $3.17

Oklahoma – $3.07

Besides having the lowest overall average price, Oklahoma was also the most affordable for all categories of gas besides diesel. Texas can lay claim to that title, besting Oklahoma with a slightly lower price of $3.21 per gallon versus $3.23.

Overall, states in the South and the Gulf States tended to rank lower on the price scale than other areas. This is partly due to infrastructural considerations, thanks partly to their closer proximity to refineries.

The Pacific Coast typically pays more for gas.

Things are a lot pricier in the westernmost states in the U.S., however. California topped the list of the most expensive total average price at $4.94, followed by Washington at $4.87, Hawaii at $4.85, Oregon at $4.45, Nevada at $4.13, and Alaska at $4.10.

The data also shows that Hawaii is the priciest place in the country for diesel, where a gallon costs $5.16—or a full $2.03 more than the lowest average price in Oklahoma. For the most part, higher grades of fuel tended to fall in line with the states along the list, with no major outliers between them.

“The data clearly demonstrates that location and regional infrastructure are the primary determinants of a driver’s fuel cost,” a spokesperson for Monster Fairings said of the findings. “For drivers navigating the high-cost states of the Pacific, managing consumption through efficient driving and quality performance parts is more critical than ever to control overall expenses.”

RELATED: Never Say These 4 Things at a Car Dealership: “They’ll Cost You Thousands.”

…But there’s some good news for drivers in recent data.

However, while prices still seem high from coast to coast, a little relief might be in sight. On Oct. 19, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped below $3.00 to just $2.97, according to fuel pricing website GasBuddy. This marked the first time the cost has dipped below that mark since Dec. 29, 2024.

Unfortunately, the good news could be fleeting: According to GasBuddy, a fire at a refinery that largely supplies the American Midwest could send the average price back up very soon. In fact, the national average regular gas price was already listed as $3.05 once again as of Oct. 21, according to AAA.

But while the pain we feel at the pump is often weaponized by officials, the truth behind what we pay is a bit more complicated.

“This drop is overwhelmingly being driven by the significant increase in oil production from OPEC throughout 2025, which has meaningfully rebalanced the global oil market,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. “That, combined with weaker demand and inflation finally easing, has created the perfect environment for lower prices. While some may be quick to assign political credit, the reality is that global supply dynamics—particularly OPEC’s production decisions—have been the primary force behind the relief drivers are seeing at the pump.”