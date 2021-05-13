Culture

Sophie Turner Slams "Creepy" Paparazzi for Taking Photos of Her Baby

The Game of Thrones star is adamant about keeping daughter Willa out of the public eye.

May 13, 2021
As a couple, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas seem pretty extroverted—take that surprise wedding in Las Vegas and their funny social media posts, for example. But when it comes to their kid, the stars are extremely private. Turner and Jonas welcomed a baby girl named Willa last July, after never officially confirming that Turner was pregnant or sharing much else publicly about becoming parents. Now, pictures of the 10-month-old child have popped up online and her mother is taking tabloid photographers to task. Sophie Turner slammed the paparazzi for taking photos of her baby without her consent. Here's what she had to say in a scathing Instagram video as well as some more information about their family.

Turner and Jonas have not shared any photos of Willa.

Aside from keeping the details of Turner's pregnancy to themselves, the new parents have also kept their daughter off of their respective social media accounts. Fans and followers have never seen Willa, which is a conscious choice by the stars.

They also haven't spoken about her much. Jonas gave his first interview about being a dad just this month. On CBS This Morning, he gushed about his "gorgeous" daughter and said that the bright side of lockdown was "to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family…"

Turner said that they had been trying to avoid paparazzi for their daughter's sake.

Sophie Turner
DFree/Shutterstock

In a video posted to her Instagram and later deleted, Turner shared her anger about secretly taken photos of Willa and her that had just ended up online.

"I just woke up," she said in the video, as reported by E! Online. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

She also said it was "creepy" for adult men to be following her and her child.

Sophie turner
DFree/Shutterstock

Turner continued, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's ****ing creepy that grown old men [are] taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted, and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

Neither Turner nor Jonas have spoken on the subject further since Turner took her Instagram video down.

Other stars have spoken out about photographers targeting their kids.

Halle Berry
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Many celebrity parents have taken a stand against having their children photographed without their consent. In 2013, actors Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry were among those who testified in support of a California bill prohibiting unsanctioned photos of celebrity kids, arguing that while they knew in some sense what they were signing up for, their kids deserved to go freely about their lives. Per Today, Berry stated that her daughter Nahla "doesn't want to go to preschool any more. Why? Because these 25 grown men are there." The bill passed, but despite that, and despite publications like People pledging to never run paparazzi shots of stars' children, the practice still continues.

