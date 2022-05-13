She Played Six on "Blossom." See Jenna von Oÿ Now at 45.

How could you ever forget a character named Six? For five seasons in the early '90s, Jenna von Oÿ starred as Dorothy "Six" Lemeure on the family sitcom, Blossom. Six was Blossom Russo's (Mayim Bialik) best friend, who was known for talking a mile a minute, having a crush on Blossom's brother, and, of course, making a fashion statement with her big hats.

These days, von Oÿ has put the '90s and its accessories behind her and, rather than hanging out with the Russo family, she has a family of her own. Read on to learn more about the now-45-year-old's life and career today.

READ THIS NEXT: She Played Topanga on Boy Meets World. See Danielle Fishel Now at 40.

Her acting career has slowed down.

Before landing the role of Six on Blossom, von Oÿ got her start as a child star in the '80s. But the sitcom was definitely her breakout role. After the series ended in 1995, von Oÿ took on some guest roles on shows including Martin, Chicago Hope, and 7th Heaven. In 1999, she began starring on another popular sitcom, The Parkers, as Stevie Van Lowe. The show aired until 2004. Around this same time, von Oÿ also had a voice acting role on the animated series Pepper Ann as Trinket.

Her acting career has slowed down quite a bit since then, but that's because she's busy with another creative outlet. That said, she did return to acting for the 2019 movie Cecil and for a recent project with some Blossom castmates.

She reunited with her Blossom co-stars.

Play

In January 2022, von Oÿ made a guest appearance on Bialik's currently running sitcom, Call Me Kat. She and her Blossom co-star Joey Lawrence and Michael Stoyanov—who played Blossom's brothers—appeared on the show as themselves. The meta storyline has Kat meeting them and saying that they're actors from one of her favorite old shows.

Von Oÿ shared a photo of herself and Bialik reunited on Instagram and wrote, "SO glad we got to make people laugh together again, @missmayim! Thank you for asking me to guest on @callmekatfox!"

She's a mother of two.

Play

Von Oÿ is the mother of two daughters—9-year-old Gray and 7-year-old Marlowe—with her ex-husband, Brad Bratcher. She sometimes shares glimpses of her family life on Instagram, particularly on special occasions, like birthdays and holidays. Her daughters have also been a big inspiration for her new career.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's an author.

It's no surprise that von Oÿ has pulled back from acting, because she has a career as an author, too. She began writing about parenting when she blogged for People about being pregnant with her first child. This led to her publishing two parenting books: 2015's Situation Momedy: A First-Time Mom's Guide To Laughing Your Way Through Pregnancy & Year One and 2016's Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In an interview with Today in 2017 von Oÿ explained, "With my books it's 'loose advice.' It's a 'loose guide.' It's really more the camaraderie of knowing we're all in motherhood madness together."

READ THIS NEXT: She Played Jaleesa on A Different World. See Dawnn Lewis Now at 60.