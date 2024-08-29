I'm a Bargain Hunter—Here are 7 Insider Secrets to Save $$$ Shopping

In today’s economy, every dollar counts, making savvy shopping more essential than ever. Whether you’re browsing the aisles or hunting for online deals, knowing a few insider tips can significantly boost your savings. Andrea Woroch, a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert , is here to help you master the art of smart spending. Her strategies go beyond basic coupon clipping, offering you innovative ways to maximize your savings on every purchase. Imagine walking into a store with a game plan that ensures you get the best deal possible, or seamlessly stacking discounts online to turn every shopping trip into a money-saving victory. With these expert tactics, you’ll not only find the best deals but also learn how to stretch your dollar further. From discounted gift cards to cashback rewards, these seven powerful tips will help you shop smarter, save bigger, and keep more money in your wallet.

1. Leverage Discount Gift Cards Shutterstock "Buy discount gift cards from gift card resale sites like CardCash and GiftCardGranny to receive up to 25% off gift cards. Use these discount gift cards to pay for your purchase to enjoy instant savings and stack on top of other sales, or use them in conjunction with a coupon to save more," advises Woroch.

2. Earn Free Gift Cards Through Receipt Scanning Shutterstock Woroch suggests, "Rake up free gift cards by taking pictures of your receipts using a free rewards app like Fetch . You will earn points for each receipt you upload and more depending on any special promos (check their special offers section to see which brands or stores will get you more points faster). Points can be redeemed for gift cards to a variety of stores like Target, Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods, which you can then use to help pay for that splurge you've been saving up for! Use it with a coupon, sale, or discount gift card to save even more!"

3. Compare Prices and Request Price Matching iStock "Compare prices and ask for a price match. Compare store circulars using a free savings app like Flipp to see which stores have the best deals for the items you want to buy. You can even create a shopping list in the app to stay organized when planning out where to save more and show store associates the deals you find at competitors to see if they can price match," Woroch explains.

4. Utilize Cash Back Portals Shutterstock Woroch recommends, "Shop through a cash back portal to maximize savings. Whenever shopping online, click through a cash back portal like www.CouponCabin.com to [get] free cash back such as 2% back at GAP, 3% back at Banana Republic and 3.75% cash back at Pet Smart. This cash back adds up fast and can help pay for future purchases. You can choose to have the cash back deposited to your PayPal account or redeem for a retail gift card. I earned $55 last month!" RELATED: The 10 Best shopping Cities in the U.S.

5. Consider New Credit Card Sign-Ups Shutterstock "If you're planning a big ticket purchase like a new bed or TV, consider getting a new card to get a big discount or free money back on your purchase. Some cards give cash bonuses when you first sign up which can help pay for the purchases and give you bonus rewards back, too. Just make sure you compare credit card offers to find the best one for your spending needs at sites like www.CardRates.com," advises Woroch.

6. Sign Up for Retailer Communications iStock Woroch suggests, "Sign up for text alerts or e-newsletters to get a new subscriber coupon of up to 25% off. Signing up as a rewards member will get you other money saving perks like free shipping, free returns and exclusive member only coupons or early access to sales events. You can always unsubscribe once you use the coupon, too, if you rather not get bombarded by messages."