Have you ever shopped at Rural King? The store, which specializes in farm equipment, is a sneaky place to buy everything you need for your home and family, including cooking gadgets, clothes, and even toys for the kids. In anticipation of the holiday season, the store has so many sales going on that you don’t want to miss. Here are 7 Rural King finds on sale now before the year ends.

1 Toys Are Majorly Marked Down

Are you looking for a holiday gift for an aspiring farmer? This John Deere Gator XUV Ride-On Vehicle is $60 off, $339.99. It is suitable for ages 3 to 8 with a total weight capacity of 130 lbs. There are two speeds: 2 1/4 mph and 4 1/2 mph, plus reverse, and it includes a twelve-volt rechargeable battery and charger.

2 Kong Toys Are Buy One Get One Half Off

Don’t forget about Fido! All Kong toys are buy one, get one half off and also on sale. Get the KONG Cozie Funky Monkey for $3 off, just $8.99, or the Kong Sherps Floofs Moose for $3.25 off. I recommend stocking up while these are on sale, as some dogs can tear through even the most durable toys.

3 Lots of Great Clothing Deals

There are many clothing items on sale. Take 20 percent off Wrangler, 25% off Columbia, $10 off Lee, and $12 off Levi items. The bestselling Wrangler Men’s Riggs Workwear Ranger Cargo Pant, Dark Brown, is part of the promotion. “Have had mine for 5 yrs until seams started fraying apart. Construction electrician and am very hard on them and they held up wonderfully,” one shopper says.

4 Save Big on Grills

There are also grills on sale, including the Coleman Cookout 3-Burner Propane Gas Griddle. Get it for $199.99 after $100 off. Shopper are “very impressed” with the grill. “This is built well and easy to use, has cover that you can close while cooking to add heat, very impressed,” writes a shopper.

5 Christmas Decorations Are Half Off

Now is the time to stock up on holiday decor. All Christmas decorations are half off. You don’t want to miss out on this Carstens Festive Christmas Horse Pillow, featuring a group of horses decked out in holiday lights and Santa hats. Get it for $12.50.

6 Dubai Chocolate Is $5 OFF

The Original Gourmet Dubai Chocolate Bars are on major sale. This viral gourmet chocolate bar is $5 off, just $9.99. It is filled with rich pistachio and crafted for a smooth, indulgent taste. Its large 200g size makes it perfect for sharing or enjoying piece by piece.

7 And, Batteries Are on Major Sale

Don’t forget to stock up on batteries for all your “batteries not included” holiday gift purchases. There is a major sale on Energizer Batteries AA, 16 pack, and the Energizer Batteries AAA, 16 pack. Each is $5 off, just $6.99. That is over 40 percent off the original price.