If you aren’t shopping for clothes at the Tractor Supply Co, you are missing out. The superstore sells everything from farm and ranch essentials to food and has a stellar selection of competitively priced clothing. This week, the store and website are getting in so many amazing fall and winter essentials. Here are the 7 best new Tractor Supply Co clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This “Super Soft” Columbia Fleece

It’s time to buy your winter coats. Shoppers are loving this Columbia Sportswear Women’s West Bend Print Full Zip II, on sale for $56.25. “Just got this on Saturday, It is so comfy. I got a few sizes up so I could wear a hoodie or sweatshirt under it. Super soft material. Definitely recommend spending the money for it!” writes one.

2 These “Perfect Fit” Overalls

Shoppers are also buying this pair of Liberty Women’s Stone Washed Denim Bib Overalls, available in sizes small to 2X. “I was looking for some overalls and saw them online and thought I would try them. I love them! Perfect fit and comfortable. I would buy them again,” writes a shopper. Others note they are “sturdy” and “true to size.”

3 Carhartt Hoodies in New Colors

The store also got its popular Carhartt Men’s Midweight Hoodie in many new colors. “Favorite hoodie. Perfect fit. Not too light or heavy, not too tight or loose,” writes a shopper. “Very warm and comfortable. I would recommend this highly. Worked outside for a couple of hours in negative wind chill and couldn’t be happier with the outcome. I had to be mobile and not overdressed so this was exactly what I was looking for. I am going to order another to have on hand and my brother who works outdoors as an electrician has one on the way,” adds another.

4 And, New Washes in Cowboy Cut Wrangler Jeans

New washes of the popular Wrangler Men’s Classic Fit High-Rise Cowboy Cut Jeans are also on sale for $32.99. Customers also appreciate the range of sizes they come in. “Great jeans. It’s hard to find my size. I was thrilled to to finally found some even if it was online,” writes one.

5 Flannel Shirts for $10 in So Many Plaids

Stock up on new colors of Blue Mountain Men’s Long-Sleeve Button-Down Plaid Flannel Shirt for $9.99 each. “Well styled and constructed shirt,” writes a shopper. “Good shirt at a fantastic price,” adds another. “Where else can you find good looking, well made shirt for $10?”

6 These Wrangler Flares for Women

Are you looking for the perfect pair of flared denim? The Wrangler Women’s Retro Mae Wide Leg Trouser, $48.74, has that designer look for less. “Love these jeans! The fit and length are perfect for us shorter girls. The color is brighter than most denim so they don’t look like all my other jeans,” writes a shopper.

7 And, the “Perfect” Wrangler Shirt

And, don’t miss this Wrangler Women’s Western Denim Snap-Front Shirt available in several washes for $35.99. “Classic American style and quality. Perfect Wrangler shirt!” comments a shopper.