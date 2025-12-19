From cozy athleisure to practical gear, shoppers say these REI finds make fast, reliable gifts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love REI. While you might think you can only buy gifts for avid outdoors enthusiasts, there is actually something for everyone at the activity-inspired store. From athleisure to name-brand water and drink bottles to cold-weather essentials, there are many last-minute gift ideas. Here are 6 REI finds shoppers buy when they need a good gift fast.

1 A Vuori Hoodie

If you want to splurge on some designer athleisure, this Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0, on sale for $77.93 from $98.00, will put a smile on their face. The hoodie is comfortable and moisture-wicking. “This hoodie is perfect for hiking or lounging! Comfy and moisture-wicking. Wore it for a backpacking trip this weekend and it was perfect for layering,” writes a shopper. “I love this hoodie! For starters, it’s not cropped like so many tops now-a-days. Like most Vuori items it’s butter soft, stretchy, and light weight. The metal zipper doesn’t feel cheap. If you are between sizes I would size down, it’s roomy but not oversized by any means,” another adds.

2 OOFOS Slide Sandals

OOFOS are another popular gift idea. The OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandals, $29.83 – $59.95, are perfect for everyone in the family. They absorb 37% more shock than other foam shoes and provide biomechanical support for sore feet. “First time wearing OOFOS men’s slides! What a comfortable, full support of my arch, feeling! Gonna give them time to get used to the new sensation!” one shopper writes. “I went to REI to purchase the HOKA recovery slides, but the feel of the OOFOS blew them away. These have exceeded my expectations and I find myself wearing them around my home on a daily basis. I will need to get a second pair to wear outside. Went on a 10.5 mile walk a few days ago and this OOFOS helped my recovery remarkably and I did not feel any true exhaustion in my legs. Extremely comfortable shoes,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Hoka Shoes

A pair of HOKA sneakers will also be appreciated, including the HOKA Transport Shoes, on sale for $120.93. “I’ve been wearing Hokas since getting a diagnosis of sesamoiditis in one foot. I wear my regular size with custom orthotics and have the cream color (for 2 years) and the all black. The cream are cuter so get worn more often. I put them in the washing machine on cold/gentle and let them air dry and they get pristine clean again. They’ve worn a bit likely from the washing but still look and feel great. Width runs true to size and fits my custom orthotics. I want a pair in most colors!” writes a shopper.

4 The North Face Waist Pack

Another fun little gift? The North FaceTerra Lumbar 1 L Waist Pack, $20.93 – $30.00. “Must have accessory,” says a shopper. “This bag is a small, but mighty! It holds everything I need and is comfortable to wear all day. Extra zipper inside to hold small belongings and a made of material that could be thrown in the washing machine if needed. Very comparable to another popular brand, but this one is just better!! Would recommend to a friend and likely to buy another color if TNF makes them!”

5 A YETI Mug

There are lots of YETI products at REI, including the YETI Rambler Travel Mug – 20 fl. oz., on sale for $30.39. It has a leak-resistant lid, a grippy exterior, and a cup-holder-sized bottom. “Like the twist top, needs a little bit more in the opening for a straw. Not much just enough for metal one, maybe a millimeter or two. Love the handle! Need a bigger one,” one says. “Excellent mug! I have been waiting a long time to purchase this specific mug. I was traveling overseas and the brand was not available for purchase. Love the stronghold lid design.”

6 Food Gifts

There are also food gifts at REI, like this Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bars Rainbow Tasting Pack Package of 6. Get it for $13.95. “I loved the packaging. It was fun and eye catching. I tried the milk chocolate carmel sea salt. It was delicious. I did try it right after getting delivered on a hot day, so it was a little soft but over delicious. Great value and picks,” writes a shopper.