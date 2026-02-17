7 U.S. Regions Where Spring Will Be Warmer Than Normal This Year

Many places will see the mercury jump above average as we pull away from winter.

No matter where you live, it’s hard not to feel that this year has had a truly brutal winter. From historically huge snowstorms to frigid temperatures, it has truly been one thing after the next when it comes to tough weather. Because of this, it can sometimes feel truly impossible that conditions will ever get well above freezing ever again. However, even the worst winters inevitably pass—and this year, some places could see a particularly balmy increase in temperatures. Read on for the U.S. regions where spring will be warmer than normal.

1. The Northeast

Out of all the parts of the country, New England and the surrounding states have had a particularly rough go of it when it comes to chilly conditions from as far back as mid-autumn. But if you’re eager for a big warm-up in the area, you’ll likely be in luck.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac long-term forecast, the Northeast can expect above-average temperatures, likely pushing 3 degrees above historic averages. And while the mercury isn’t expected to rise until slightly later in the season in May, March and April are expected to see less precipitation than usual—including no significant snowfall.

2. The Mid-Atlantic

Further to the south, things will also be warming up. Temperatures in areas along the Eastern Seaboard through Richmond, Virginia, are also expected to be about 3 degrees Fahrenheit above average by May. This will also likely be accompanied by a normal amount of rainfall, per the Farmer’s Almanac.

3. The Southeast

Even though it’s typically relatively immune to frigid weather, this region has still seen some seriously chilly conditions in recent weeks, including record-low freezing temperatures in Florida. However, things are expected to bounce back in the coming weeks.

According to the long-term outlook, the southern part of the Eastern Seaboard (including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia) will be warmer than usual throughout the spring. But while the area can expect a slightly less rainy April, there could be more precipitation than normal in May.

Meanwhile, Florida is also expected to see a slightly warmer April than it’s used to, before temperatures return to average the following month. It could also be slightly drier in the earlier part of spring.

4. The Midwest and Great Lakes

After months of brutal snow and persistently frigid conditions, much of the Midwest will get a bit of a rebound this spring. Places like Michigan and the states surrounding the Great Lakes will be slightly warmer than average, according to the Farmer’s Almanac’s outlook.

The Upper Midwest will be split, however, with western areas expected to see above-average temperatures and rain. The eastern part of the region will be slightly cooler and rainier than usual, though.

5. The Plains and Heartland

The very center of the U.S. is another area expected to see balmier spring temperatures than they’re used to. The outlook predicts that April could see conditions 5 degrees above historical averages in places like Iowa, Missouri, eastern Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. However, there will be a split on rain, with northern areas seeing less than usual and southern areas getting a little wetter than average

However, things may cool off slightly for the southern states like Oklahoma and Texas once May rolls around. The outlook expected those places to be 1 to 2 degrees below average that month.

6. The Southwest

If you live in the desert areas of Arizona, New Mexico, and California, you might want to prepare for a slightly warmer season ahead. The outlook expects the region to see above-average temperatures beginning in May, along with an increase in rain in the eastern parts of the area.

7. The Pacific Coast

Anyone who lives in Washington, Oregon, or California could have a warmer spring in store for themselves. From the top of Washington down to Northern California, temperatures are expected to be above-average for April before cooling off to below-average the following month. On the other hand, the southern part of the coast will see the warmer readings carry through for May.