Reese Witherspoon Was "Furious" With Nicole Kidman During "Big Little Lies," Insider Says

Big Little Lies was one of the biggest TV hits of 2017. Fans were glued to all secrets and drama roiling around the show's wealthy California community and the group of women at the center of a shocking death. The ensemble cast, which includeed Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley, was praised for their acting, with plenty of award nominations and wins to back that up.

But around the time the first season premiere on HBO, a rumor was spreading that two of the show's stars, despite seeming to be friends, were actually at odds over the series. Read on to find out why a source says Witherspoon was "furious" with Kidman shortly after Big Little Lies hit the airwaves and to see what that actors themselves have said about their relationship.

An insider said Witherspoon was "furious" with Kidman.

The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that a source claimed to Australian publication New Idea that Witherspoon was mad with Kidman. The issue? Witherspoon supposedly didn't believe that Kidman was doing enough to promote Big Little Lies and instead putting her efforts toward her film, Lion.

"Reese is furious that Nicole hasn't done more to support Big Little Lies," the insider said. "All she's talked about in interviews is Lion. Had Reese known that Nicole would put the show so far on the back burner, she would have cast some random." Witherspoon and Kidman are also both producers of the show.

The source added that Witherspoon feared that Big Little Lies wouldn't be as well received in the U.S. as she'd hoped, which left her "nose out of joint." This ended up not being the case—Big Little Lies was a hit with audiences and critics.

The insider claimed that there was tension between Kidman and Witherspoon at the 2017 Oscars, which were held a week after Big Little Lies premiered. "You could cut the tension with a knife at the Oscars," they said. "Nicole was telling her people to keep Reese away from her—there's no love lost at all."

There were also claims that they wouldn't work together again.

According to the Daily Mail, New Idea also reported that there were "some tense arguments" between Witherspoon and Kidman when Big Little Lies was in production that were so bad, they would likely not work together again. A source said, "If the show doesn't make any waves or get better ratings, it will probably mark the end of Reese and Nicole's joint ventures."

Someone close to them denied that there were any issues.

A representative reported to have been close to both Kidman and Witherspoon told Daily Mail Australia that the source's claims about their relationship were "completely incorrect."

"Everyone is thrilled to the back teeth with Big Little Lies. [Reese and Nicole are] great friends, they love each other and they love the way each other works," the representative said.

Another source also told the Daily Mail that Kidman had been promoting Big Little Lies as much as her co-stars.

They continued to work together.

Witherspoon and Kidman's working relationship didn't come to an end with Big Little Lies Season 1, of course. They went on to collaborate on the second season of the show, which was released in 2019, and a third season is on the way.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We're at work on it," Kidman told Variety in January, adding that she and Witherspoon were "texting every day" about the upcoming season. "There's a timeline and we're doing it," the actor explained.

Earlier that month, Witherspoon gave a similar comment to Variety at the Golden Globe Awards. "We are working on it," the Wild star said. "Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

Witherspoon admitted they've had their differences—but they're still BFF.

Witherspoon opened up about her friendship with Kidman in a 2019 interview with news.com.au, including admitting that they've had their share of disagreements.

"We've gotten along, we've had fights, and we've gotten over it," the actor said. "We've had every kind of experience together. We've been on vacation, we've worked together and we've disagreed about things, but I think that's the beauty of having a real partnership with someone. Ours is a real friendship. It's not a fake, phony Hollywood picture, you know? I really value that about our friendship." Witherspoon also called Kidman "just a lovely person I feel really lucky to know."

As for Kidman, she's posted about her friendship with Witherspoon on social media. For the Walk the Line star's birthday in 2019, Kidman shared a photo on Instagram of them hugging and wrote, "You deserve all the love and hugs in the world Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday beautiful woman. Love being on this journey of life with you. xx Nic."

