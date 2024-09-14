All the "Real Housewives" Starting This Fall and 5 New Cast Members to Watch

It’s officially the best time of the year—and no, we aren’t talking about pumpkin spice season. This fall, four Real Housewives franchises are dropping new seasons on Bravo, and the tea is piping hot! There’s pregnancy rumors, crumbling relationships, tales of lies and deceit, fractured marriages, dramatic showdowns, and, of course, tons of fashion and zingy one-liners.

First on the docket is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, whose previous season gave us one of the best one-liners in Bravo history. Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of Potomac are set to return in October, followed by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this fall. There’s also a new crop of cast members itching to dig their stilettos into the drama. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Real Housewives seasons starting this fall, plus which new Housewives to keep on your radar.

RELATED: 8 Real Housewives Arrested for Being Under the Influence.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The ruuuuumors are true: The ladies of SLC are back in action! Original cast members Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby are all set to return, as are Angie Katsanevas and newcomer Bronwyn Newport. The full-time cast will also be joined by new friends Britani Bateman and Meili Workman. After last season’s explosive finale (Receipts! Proof! Timelines! Screenshots!) tensions are HIGH among the housewives . It appears Marks is ready to break ties with Cosby in the trailer; meanwhile, Bad Weather seems to be getting their friendship back on track. There also seem to be snakes in the group; a few of the ladies are taking low blows at each others’ parenting styles; and there’s a Lisa Barlow-themed luncheon. Newport is introduced to the ladies by Barlow and immediately becomes the group’s resident fashion girl. With her fiery personality, it’s crystal clear she has no problem holding her own ground in this wild crew. RHOSLC Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18. RHOSLC Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Real Housewives of New York

The entire reboot cast from Season 14 is back this fall, including Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Tank, Sai De Silva, and Ubah Hassan. Native New Yorker Racquel Chevremont will also be joining the full-time cast, making her RHONY's second queer Housewife. "It’s exciting,” she told GLAAD of her RHONY debut. "I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC." After watching the trailer , it’s clear Season 15 is going to be a bit of a doozy! There’s marital strife, engagements, backstabbing, pregnancy rumors, and, of course, tons of fashion. Legendary designer and socialite Rebecca Minkoff also makes several appearances as a friend. RHONY Season 15 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 1. RELATED: The "Real Housewife" You'd Be Best Friends With, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Real Housewives of Potomac

RHOP favorites Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are back for Season 9. They will be joined by newcomers Keiarna Stewart, a beauty entrepreneur and business owner, and Stacey Rusch, a former QVC host and recently divorced mother of one. The new season kicks off with Osefo’s 40th birthday party, where the ladies all seem to be on relatively good terms with one another. According to the trailer , the group trip this year is to Panama, where they enjoy boat rides, fancy dinners, and dramatic showdowns. As for the newbies, Stewart is busy juggling her growing business and relationship, which may be on the rocks, while Rusch navigates dating (possibly her best friend!), having just come out of a 16-year marriage. RHOP Season 19 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bravo The cast for RHOBH Season 14 will include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais. New to the scene is former Apple and Netflix marketing executive Bozoma Saint John. The single mother of one, who is transitioning out of the corporate world, is a big fan of reality TV. "I've never been ashamed of my love of TV,” she told USA Today . Season 14 will pick up following Richards’ explosive split from husband Mauricio Umanksy, as well as Kemsley’s shocking separation from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley. Jayne, Beauvais, and Stracke are also embarking on personal journeys of their own. “I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Stracke told US Weekly , using the word “explosive” to describe the upcoming season. RHOBH Season 14 doesn’t have a premiere date yet but is expected to drop later this fall. RHOBH Season 14 doesn’t have a premiere date yet but is expected to drop later this fall.



