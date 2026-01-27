11 Pottery Barn Deals Shoppers Are Snagging This Week for Huge Discounts

Shoppers are scoring major savings on open-box Pottery Barn furniture and decor online.

Of course, I know that Pottery Barn offers sensational deals at its outlet stores scattered around the country. But I was today’s years old when I found out you can take advantage of outlet pricing on open-box merchandise online. Over the weekend, I received an email with so many sensational offers, many over half off, on current full-priced merchandise being sold at major savings. The only caveat? The merchandise is sold as “open box,” which means it was likely ordered by a customer and returned unused. From couches and furniture items to linens, there are so many fantastic finds. Here are the 11 Pottery Barn “open box outlet” deals shoppers are snagging for huge discounts.

1 A Gorgeous Armless Outdoor Chair

This Westport Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair with Cushion – Sandstone is a stunning and popular outdoor chair. It usually retails for $1,599, but Pottery Barn has an open-box option on clearance for $959.97.

2 Tons of Linens, Like This Fur Throw

Why pay full price for Pottery Barn’s famously cozy throw blankets when you can get them for $50 less? The Dream Faux Fur Throw, 50″ x 60″ – Ivory is priced at just $80.97, a steal compared to the $129 that most people pay.

3 A Fabulous Fireplace Screen

If you are on the market for a luxurious fireplace screen, today is your lucky day. The Botanical Fireplace Screen – Aged Brass is just $227.97, down from the $379 retail price. It is made of mild steel and aluminum with a brass finish.

4 A Stunning 6 Drawer Dresser

You can also get premium furniture pieces at a shockingly low price, like the Linwood 6 Drawer Dresser, 60″ – Seadrift. The open-box option is $1,469.97, which is much less affordable than the $2,099 retail price. The coastal chic dresser is crafted of meranti, a tropical hardwood with a long, beautiful grain.

5 This Large Rattan Bowl

This Handwoven Rattan Footed Bowl is a definite statement piece at $317.97, well below the suggested price of $529. It is handcrafted of rattan and iron, and a pedestal base is available separately.

6 A Luxury Sofa

Sometimes people order sofas that don’t fit, or they simply decide to cancel the order. Their loss, your win. The Big Sur Square Arm Leather Grand Sofa 105″, 2X1, Down Blend Wrapped Cushions in Vintage Caramel is a stunning piece that is almost $1,000 off, $3,149.97 instead of $4,499.

7 A Stunning Upholstered Headboard

Pottery Barn is also famous for its gorgeous bed frames. This Raleigh Square Upholstered Tall Headboard Without Nailheads (53″) – Performance Heathered Basketweave Ivory is a trademark PB look at much less than you would expect. Get the headboard for $539.97 instead of $899.

8 A Farmhouse Bench

This Modern Farmhouse Bench (67.5″) – Fog is the perfect piece for your entryway. It has three drawers and three slots for bins to store shoes or other items. Take advantage of the clearance sale price: $569.97. Or, wait and pay $949 retail.

9 Throw Pillows

There are lots of great throw pillows for indoors and outdoors at open box pricing, including the Hanlee Turkish Cotton Striped Pillow, 22″ – Gray/Ivory. Get it for $39.97 instead of $ 79.

10 Mercer Wall Hooks

The Mercer collection is one of my favorite hardware options. The Mercer Wall Hook – Polished Nickel is a steal at $23.97, down from the usual $39.

11 And, an Outdoor Pillow

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer. The Sunbrella® Solid Fringe Outdoor Pillow, 24″ – Dark Chambray is cheap enough to buy and store for a few months. Get it half off, $49.97 instead of $99.50.