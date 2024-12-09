Experts Say This One Activity Could Dramatically Improve Your Memory

We know it’s important to exercise our bodies to stay fit, strong, and healthy, but our brains also need exercise to help prevent cognitive decline and stay sharp. “We can help our brains develop new and alternative neural pathways to acquire, organize and maintain information, as well as create new memories,” family medicine physician Dr. Robert Danoff tells Jefferson Health . Here is one activity that is shown to improve memory and help keep your brain young.

Repetition To Keep Memory Sharp Shutterstock Repetition is one of the most effective methods of improving memory, experts say. “When you want to remember something you've just heard, read, or thought about, repeat it out loud or write it down,” says Harvard Health . “That way, you reinforce the memory or connection. For example, if you've just been told someone's name, use it when you speak with him or her: ‘So, John, where did you meet Camille?’ If you place one of your belongings somewhere other than its usual spot, tell yourself out loud what you've done. And don't hesitate to ask for information to be repeated.”

Space It Out Shutterstock How you use repetition is important, as it’s better to space it out. “It's best not to repeat something many times in a short period, as if you were cramming for an exam,” says Harvard Health. “Instead, re-study the essentials after increasingly longer periods of time — once an hour, then every few hours, then every day. Spacing out periods of study is particularly valuable when you are trying to master complicated information, such as the details of a new work assignment.”

Learning new things keeps the brain sharp, and helps improve memory. "Research shows that learning a second (or third) language improves memory," says Lenny Cohen, MD , via Chicago Neurological Services. "In fact, bilingual or multilingual people consistently score better on memory tests than single-language learners because learning languages improves neuroplasticity in your brain. You can also keep your mind active and curious. Seek new knowledge and experiences by taking classes, workshops, or online classes to learn new skills and keep your mind busy."

Spend Time With Friends iStock Spending time with friends and family is key for keeping your memory strong. “Maintaining social connections also supports your cognitive health and protects your memory,” says Dr. Cohen. Engage in meaningful conversations, participate in social activities, and spend time with loved ones.”