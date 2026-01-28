11 Best Old Navy Items I’m Buying for This Week’s 50% Off Sale

Plus, a 72-percent-off find!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If Old Navy is looking for a new brand ambassador, consider this my official application. Nearly every item in my wardrobe is sourced from Old Navy, from my pajama drawer and my denim collection to my workout gear. (I’m wearing an Old Navy loungewear set right now as I write this!) Right now, the retailer is running a 50 percent off sale—with some items even marked down to 72 percent off! Ahead, see which Old Navy sale items I’m adding to my cart before they sell out.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target and Walmart Spring Dresses.

1 V-Neck Sweater with Balloon Sleeves

Saving: $24

I already own this V-Neck Sweater with Balloon Sleeves (on sale for $16) in butter yellow, and I plan on picking it up in brown and red during Old Navy’s epic sale. (Insider tip: This sweater is actually 60 percent off right now!)

2 Sleeveless Fit & Flare Denim Midi Dress

Saving: $25

This Sleeveless Fit & Flare Denim Midi Dress (on sale for $25) is an immediate yes from me because of the flattering square neckline and thick shoulder straps, which provide extra support and are wide enough to cover undergarments. Plus, I can mix and match with a variety of shoes, from sensible sneakers to tall riding boots.

3 High-Waisted StudioSmooth Flare Leggings

Saving: $24

Last year, Old Navy debuted its StudioSmooth activewear line, and I was among the first to test-try the new collection. My favorite item was the High-Waisted StudioSmooth Flare Leggings (on sale for $23), which are made from soft, buttery fabric and offer tons of stretch.

4 SoSoft Bobble Heart Sweater

Saving: $30

I’m grabbing this SoSoft Bobble Heart Sweater (on sale for $20) for Galentine’s Day—and right now, it’s 60 percent off! It has a delicate scalloped trim, ribbed knit cuffs, and a bobble heart design.

RELATED: 11 New PJ Sets From Old Navy and Gap Are Winter’s Coziest Finds.

5 High-Waisted Wrap-Front Mini Skirt

Saving: $24

Perfect for brunch and date night, this High-Waisted Wrap-Front Mini Skirt (on sale for $11) would look super cute with a button-down cardigan or a snug tee and cropped leather jacket.

6 Oversized V-Neck Hoodie

Saving: $24

I plan on layering this Oversized V-Neck Hoodie (on sale for $23) over a long-sleeve shirt or tee now, then wearing it on its own in warmer weather. It would also make for a good beach/pool cover-up come summer.

7 Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater

Saving: $36

Marked down by 72 percent, I found this highly discounted Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater (on sale for $14) hiding in the stacks! As a petite person, I’m a big fan of the cropped silhouette, and the bell-shaped sleeves add a fun flair.

8 Long-Sleeve Floral Ruffle Trim Top

Saving: $21

I’m adding this Long-Sleeve Floral Ruffle Trim Top (on sale for $14) to my workwear rotation. I can wear it with jeans or pleated trousers paired with kitten heels, loafers, or ballet flats.

RELATED: 11 Best Old Navy New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January.

9 Sleeveless Longline White Denim Vest

Saving: $21

Yes, I’m already thinking about my summer capsule wardrobe, and I can tell this Sleeveless Longline White Denim Vest (on sale for $14) is going to be a go-to staple of mine. No bottoms are off limits, from mini skirts and jeans to linen pants.

10 High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans

Saving: $19

Old Navy’s High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans (on sale for $18) are my favorite denim style, and they’re rarely this cheap, so there’s no way I’m passing this deal up! They hug the curves, but still offer enough wiggle room around the waist and thighs for an extremely comfortable fit.

11 High-Waisted Fleece Jogger Sweatpants

Saving: $24

Winter is still very much in full swing, so I’m grabbing these High-Waisted Fleece Jogger Sweatpants (on sale for $23) to keep myself cozy and warm in the snow.