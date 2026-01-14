Old Navy is rolling out fresh spring styles, from cozy athleisure to trendy wardrobe staples.

The holidays are over, and Old Navy is ready for 2026! The store, which sells super chic clothes for less, has cleared out its Christmas pajamas, winter sweaters, and holiday party dresses and replaced them with a fresh selection of spring styles. From Valentine’s Day-inspired t-shirts to on-trend pants and adorable athleisure, there are so many items I am putting in my cart ASAP. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Old Navy new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 An “Elegant” Snug Boat Neck Shirt

One of my favorite styles is this Snug Boat-Neck T-Shirt, especially in the red-and-black striped pattern. It feels very nautical and also gives Ralph Lauren vibes. One shopper calls it “super elegant,” while others maintain it fits so well, they bought multiples. “I love these shirts so much! I got black, white, and brown and I’m planning on getting all the colors! They are true to size,” they write.

2 A “Very Trendy” and Cozy Sherpa

Old Navy introduced new colors of its popular Loose Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover, including this pastel periwinkle, which is very cozy. “Very trendy. My upper teen daughters love it. They are normally a size small, but they wanted it to fit oversized so they sized up,” a shopper writes.

3 A Perfect Fitting Vintage Crewneck in Tons of Color Options

New colors are also available in the Vintage Crew-Neck T-Shirt, a perfect-fitting t-shirt that shoppers buy on repeat. “I really enjoy how this shirt hangs off my body. It’s comfy, not too tight, the length is nice (not cropped) and is perfect to wear around on a casual day,” one shopper writes.

4 Cargo Pants That Will Make You Look “Snatched” at the Waist

Yes, it’s official: Cargo pants are back. This pair of Twill Barrel Cargo Pants is a flattering version of the trend, available in three color options and in petite, regular, and tall lengths. Shoppers warn that they run big. “I feel very ~ cool ~ wearing these pants. I got a L and am typically a L/XL and these fit comfortably. I look SNATCHED at the waist. I love my shape in them. I’m 5’10” and they hit about 1-2″ above my ankle, but I love the way they look. I have no complaints, only that they don’t come in black!” one wrote.

5 A Cropped Denim Jacket That “Looks Vintage”

I recently bought a denim shirt-slash-jacket at Free People that looks so similar to this Cropped Denim Chore Jacket, just $49.99. It comes in a light wash and also a dark, striped version. One of my favorite things about Old Navy is that many of the items, including this, are available in petite, regular, and tall versions and are size-inclusive, XS to 4X. “Loved the denim jacket! Not only is it stylish. It’s comfortable too!” writes a shopper, while another adds it “looks vintage.”

6 High-Waisted, Wide-Leg Sweatpants That Are “Soft and Comfortable”

Bring on all the cozy athleisure. This pair of High-Waisted SoComfy Wide-Leg Sweatpants is now available in fun, bold spring colors, including dragonfruit and a vibrant pink. “Love these sweatpants! So comfy and can dress up or down. Very true to size as well!” a shopper writes. “My daughter loves these sweatpants. They are soft and comfortable,” adds another.

7 Wide Leg Compression Pants That “Fit Amazing”

These High-Waisted PowerChill Wide-Leg Pants are a new and on-trend style that will sell out fast. “I got these in a petite large and they fit amazing. I’m 2 months postpartum and needed the extra compression around the stomach area and these did just that. I’m 5’1 in a size 14 in all old navy and the sizing is perfect. The pant legs do not drag at all. Getting at least 2 more pairs,” writes a shopper.

8 A Favorite T-Shirt Style in a Valentine’s Day Print

Wear your love on your tee! The EveryWear Crew-Neck Graphic T-Shirt is part of Old Navy’s new Valentine’s Day collection. “This is my absolute favorite type of tee from Old Navy. It’s cute and causal for work and gives me an effortless put together sort of feeling,” a shopper says.

9 The “Perfect” Rugby Shirt

I have been looking for the perfect rugby shirt and found it at Old Navy. The Long-Sleeve Rugby Top in white and blue is everything and more. “This shirt fits true to size It isn’t too long or too short. The color is great. It’s a perfect shirt,” says a shopper.

10 A “Buttery Soft” Twisted Sweatshirt

This Bounce Fleece Twist-Front Top is a great sweatshirt, especially because it comes in a bunch of gorgeous pastel hues. Shopper maintain it is “buttery soft” and cuter in person. “So soft. I am blown away by the quality of the material. It is so comfortable and cute!! Love,” one writes.

11 Spring Family Pajamas

Family pajamas aren’t just for Christmas at Old Navy. The Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set is now available in fun, spring patterns, including this heart-filled Valentine’s Day print. One shopper calls it the “cutest Valentine’s PJ’s ever” in a review. “So stinking cute and soft. Good quality. Stretchy and a little oversized.”