11 Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Items Under $50

December 25, 2025
Fact-Checked
These Nordstrom Half-Yearly deals under $50 include big name brands up to 70% off.
December 25, 2025
The holidays might be over, but the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has arrived, and it is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of savings. There are so many fantastic finds from your favorite name brands, all up to 70 percent off. We even found several items that are unbelievably under $50. They include many of your favorite name brands, such as Skims, Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Peter Millar, and more. The only bad news? The best and most discounted items are already selling out. Here are the 11 best Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale items under $50, up to 70 percent off.

1
The “Best Throw Ever” For 60 Percent Off

Haven Tassel Throw Nordstrom
Nordstrom

There are lots of cozy home items on sale, including the Nordstrom Haven Tassel Throw. The gorgeous and soft blanket is almost 60 percent off, $19.99, and comes in five colors. “Best throw ever,” writes a shopper. “I just love this throw. So soft and fluffy and doesn’t shed or pill. It rivals those throws that started out in the baby world but such an excellent price. I have a few of them. Please, Nordys, dont discontinue it!”

2
So Many Skin and Bodycare Sets

Kiehl's Mini Moistures, Big Benefits Set
Nordstrom

Skin and body care sets are a great deal at Nordy’s every day of the year. However, this sale has many items marked down, offering additional value. For example, the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Mini Moistures, Big Benefits Set, a $78 value, is usually $45. Now, as part of the sale, get it for $31.50.

3
A Great Skims Hoodie for Men

Cotton Blend Pullover Hoodie SKIMS
Nordstrom

One thing I love about this sale is that merchandise priced at full price at other stores is included. This SKIMS Cotton Blend Pullover Hoodie (Regular & Big) is on sale for half off, just $42. “Two thumbs up,” writes a shopper. “Super comfy, great fit. A garment with quality.”

4
A Slouchy, “Comfortable” Sweater

V-Neck Thermal Sweater BP
Nordstrom

There are many cozy sweaters on sale, including the BP. V-Neck Thermal Sweater. Normally $50, it is half off, $24.75. “Very comfortable writes a shopper. “So far it seems to be good quality for the price.”

5
Gazelle Sneakers 70 Percent Off

Gazelle Indoor Sneaker (Men) adidas
Nordstrom

Now is the time to buy name-brand, on-trend sneakers. So many are on sale, including the popular adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker. Get a pair as low as $36, 70 percent off.

6
Lots of Free People

FP Movement Hot Shot Strappy Stretch Cotton Jumpsuit Free People
Nordstrom

There is also a lot of Free People included in the sale, like the popular Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Strappy Stretch Cotton Jumpsuit. Some colors are 40 percent off, priced at $48 versus $80 retail. “Love love love this one piece. It’s super cute and flattering with its unique shape. It’s also very comfortable and breathable,” writes a shopper.

7
And Even Some Peter Millar

Crown Crafted Albatross Stripe Pima Cotton Blend Polo Peter Millar
Nordstrom

Get ready for your next golf outing by picking up some Peter Millar on sale. This Peter Millar Crown Crafted Albatross Stripe Pima Cotton Blend Polo is just $49.99, 60 percent off the regular price of $128.

8
So Many Skims Items

Stretch Cotton Rib Tank SKIMS
Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian’s Skims line is on major sale. Get the SKIMS Stretch Cotton Rib Tank starting at $14.99, the SKIMS 3-Pack Sport Socks starting at $15 (compared to $26), and the SKIMS Stretch Cotton Rib Pajama Pants for $44, compared to $60.

9
Nike Is on Sale Too

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nordstrom

You can get Nike sneakers and apparel at significant savings, with many items under $50, including the popular Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Pullover Hoodie. Get it for $45, down from $75 in specific colors.

10
Fragrance Sets

Daisy Fragrance Set Marc Jacobs
Nordstrom

So many fragrance sets from your favorite brands are on sale, including Marc Jacobs Daisy Fragrance Set, $40.60, down from $58, and the Burberry Women’s Mini Fragrance Set, $49 from $70.

11
And, JBL Headphones for Half Off

Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Nordstrom

You can even get a great pair of headphones for half off. JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones are $29.99, down from $59.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
