7 Best Nordstrom Rack Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Nordstrom Rack just dropped amazing new arrivals shoppers are grabbing before they sell out.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Nordstrom Rack is such a great place to shop to get this season’s hottest products for less. The store and the website are filled with everything from the coziest blankets and sweet-smelling candles to UGG boots and designer clothes for less than retail. New shipments of fall essentials are arriving daily. Here are the 7 best Nordstrom Rack items hitting shelves this month.

1
These On-Trend UGGs

uggs
Nordstrom

Why pay retail for UGGs when you can get the hottest styles for less at Nordstrom Rack? This pair of women’s UGG Classic Mini Lunara Boot is just $139.97, compared to $180.00 elsewhere. The suede boot is lined with UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling.

2
This Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

Barefoot Dreams
Nordstrom Rack

I love cozy blankets and will spend extra for Barefoot Dreams, as they last forever. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket is $89.97, a steal compared to the normal $158.00 price. “GREAT Purchase,” writes a shopper. “I do think that there is a steep price when it comes with buying a Barefoot Dreams blanket, but I think it was really worth it! You’ll have it for a long time and every night you’ll look forward to curling up with it!”

3
Brand Name Towels

parachute towels
Nordstrom Rack

Parachute linens are amazing. This Parachute Featherweight Plush Organic Cotton Blend Towel set, $33.97, is less than retail, $39. “So happy with this purchase. Love these towels,” writes a shopper. “We threw out every bulky towel in our bathroom and replaced it with a complete set of these wonderful towels in Haze. Loop stitched into the center of the towel over Our towel hooks outside of our shower Perfectly. This is without a doubt the best type of towel we have ever used. My husband who is hooked on Turkish has been spoiled with these now these are his favorite.”

4
NEST Candles

Nest Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack always has a selection of designer candles for less. Right now, NEST Fragrances Spiced Orange & Clove Candle, a limited edition, is just $27.97 – $47.97, a lot less than the $46.00 – $80.00 you will pay elsewhere. “I love nest candles, great smelling, good quality and worth every Penny,” a shopper says. “I haven’t even burned these candles, yet just smelling them in the box makes me look forward to fall and winter. I love the scent,” another adds.

5
A Designer Fragrance for Less

philosophy amazing grace
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack also carries various fragrances, including Philosophy’s amazing grace’ eau de parfum spray, a new arrival. Get if for 25 percent off retail, $69.97, compared to $94.00. “This has been my go-to scent for awhile! Smells clean and fresh and is not overpowering. Love! There’s something so comforting about Amazing Grace. 🌸 It’s soft, clean, and effortlessly feminine — like stepping out of a warm shower into fresh sheets. I love how it lingers gently without ever being overpowering. Perfect for everyday wear when you just want to feel fresh and put-together,” writes a shopper.

6
And, a Name Brand Tote

mcm tote
Nordstrom Rack

On the market for a new name-brand tote? Nordstrom Rack just got in this MCM Aren Tote Bag, $399.97 from $695. “Great luxe deal!” writes a shopper. “Perfect size for a laptop, books, or overnight bag!”

7
And, Cole Haan Sneakers for Half Off

Cole Haan
Nordstrom Rack

Over in the men’s section, I found Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Daily Sneaker for over half off, $99.97 from $210.00. “This is a great component for a California relaxed look, paired with tailored jeans and a classic t or lightweight sweater or hoodie. Essential part of a well equipped wardrobe,” writes a shopper. They are available in a bunch of color options.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
