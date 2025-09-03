The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Nordstrom Rack is such a great place to shop to get this season’s hottest products for less. The store and the website are filled with everything from the coziest blankets and sweet-smelling candles to UGG boots and designer clothes for less than retail. New shipments of fall essentials are arriving daily. Here are the 7 best Nordstrom Rack items hitting shelves this month.

1 These On-Trend UGGs

Why pay retail for UGGs when you can get the hottest styles for less at Nordstrom Rack? This pair of women’s UGG Classic Mini Lunara Boot is just $139.97, compared to $180.00 elsewhere. The suede boot is lined with UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling.

2 This Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

I love cozy blankets and will spend extra for Barefoot Dreams, as they last forever. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket is $89.97, a steal compared to the normal $158.00 price. “GREAT Purchase,” writes a shopper. “I do think that there is a steep price when it comes with buying a Barefoot Dreams blanket, but I think it was really worth it! You’ll have it for a long time and every night you’ll look forward to curling up with it!”

3 Brand Name Towels

Parachute linens are amazing. This Parachute Featherweight Plush Organic Cotton Blend Towel set, $33.97, is less than retail, $39. “So happy with this purchase. Love these towels,” writes a shopper. “We threw out every bulky towel in our bathroom and replaced it with a complete set of these wonderful towels in Haze. Loop stitched into the center of the towel over Our towel hooks outside of our shower Perfectly. This is without a doubt the best type of towel we have ever used. My husband who is hooked on Turkish has been spoiled with these now these are his favorite.”

4 NEST Candles

Nordstrom Rack always has a selection of designer candles for less. Right now, NEST Fragrances Spiced Orange & Clove Candle, a limited edition, is just $27.97 – $47.97, a lot less than the $46.00 – $80.00 you will pay elsewhere. “I love nest candles, great smelling, good quality and worth every Penny,” a shopper says. “I haven’t even burned these candles, yet just smelling them in the box makes me look forward to fall and winter. I love the scent,” another adds.

5 A Designer Fragrance for Less

Nordstrom Rack also carries various fragrances, including Philosophy’s amazing grace’ eau de parfum spray, a new arrival. Get if for 25 percent off retail, $69.97, compared to $94.00. “This has been my go-to scent for awhile! Smells clean and fresh and is not overpowering. Love! There’s something so comforting about Amazing Grace. 🌸 It’s soft, clean, and effortlessly feminine — like stepping out of a warm shower into fresh sheets. I love how it lingers gently without ever being overpowering. Perfect for everyday wear when you just want to feel fresh and put-together,” writes a shopper.

6 And, a Name Brand Tote

On the market for a new name-brand tote? Nordstrom Rack just got in this MCM Aren Tote Bag, $399.97 from $695. “Great luxe deal!” writes a shopper. “Perfect size for a laptop, books, or overnight bag!”

7 And, Cole Haan Sneakers for Half Off

Over in the men’s section, I found Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Daily Sneaker for over half off, $99.97 from $210.00. “This is a great component for a California relaxed look, paired with tailored jeans and a classic t or lightweight sweater or hoodie. Essential part of a well equipped wardrobe,” writes a shopper. They are available in a bunch of color options.