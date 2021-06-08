Smarter Living

This Popular Chain Is Closing Over 100 Locations

The chain will continue to shutter stores over the next few months.

By Sarah Crow
June 8, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
June 8, 2021

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless businesses have closed their doors for good, from beloved retail chains to movie theaters to popular restaurants. And while there may be hope on the horizon for some businesses as foot traffic picks up and the economy rebounds, not all companies will weather the storm. Now, yet another national chain is making some tough decisions about its future, announcing plans to shutter over 100 stores. Read on to discover if a store near you may be affected.

RELATED: This Grocery Chain Is Shutting Down.

Pep Boys is closing stores throughout the Northeast.

pep boys store exterior red sign
Shutterstock / Rosemarie Mosteller

Pep Boys, an automotive supply and repair chain that operates over 1,000 locations and 9,000 service bays in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is closing a number of stores throughout the northeastern U.S. in the coming months, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The publication reports that the Philadelphia-based car supply company will soon shutter New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Marlton, and Turnersville, following the closures of locations in Stratford and Audubon in early 2021.

For the latest store closure news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The chain will close more than 100 stores in total.

pep boys large outdoor sign
Shutterstock / Eric Glenn

According to a source for The Philadelphia Inquirer, in addition to the recent closures in the Northeast, Pep Boys plans to close or sell an additional 100 stores in the U.S. in the near future.

The company has already closed a number of stores in Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Washington state since the beginning of 2020, the publication reports.

And 100-plus Pep Boys locations will be taken over by a competitor.

advance auto parts exterior
Shutterstock / QualityHD

In March 2021, Pep Boys announced that its competitor, Advance Auto Parts, would initially lease, then rebrand 109 Pep Boy stores in California.

"The agreement announced today only reinforces Pep Boys Service position as a leading repair and maintenance provider for consumers and fast-growing fleets on the West Coast," Pep Boys CEO Brian Kaner in a statement. "The agreement this year will provide us with an opportunity to refresh our Service Center locations and reinvest in the market to meet emerging customer needs, particularly as demand for electric vehicle service grows in the region."

Kaner added that "there's a significant convenience advantage to having Pep Boys Service Centers located in proximity to a leading parts provider such as Advance—just another way Pep Boys is continuing to deliver on our promise to our customers: We go further to help you go farther."

This isn't the company's first mass closure.

man packing box leaving job
Shutterstock / Andrey_Popov

In 2003, Pep Boys had another large-scale string of closures. At the time, the company laid off approximately 860 employees and shuttered 33 stores, according to CBS News.

"Nobody enjoys doing what we're going to be doing today, and clearly not the employees involved, but it's necessary for us to go the next step and return to profitability and growth," said Lawrence Stevenson, the company's CEO at the time.

Just three years prior to the 2003 closures, the chain had shut down 38 stores and laid off 1,500 employees.

RELATED: This Beloved Store Is Closing 65 Locations.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group