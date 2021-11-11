Health

If You Have Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

These supplements are being pulled from stores due to potentially dangerous mislabeling.

November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021

More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.

Nutracap Holdings is voluntarily recalling supplements with potentially misleading labels.

Coconut Oil
Shutterstock

Nutracap Holdings, located in Georgia, is voluntarily recalling various dietary supplements because they potentially contain wheat, milk, soy and/or coconut that has not been declared on the labels, according to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these ingredients could face a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products unknowingly, because their labels don't accurately reflect their ingredients.

An inspection found the labeling issue on products shipped over the last 16 months.

Packages on a Person's Doorstep {Ikea Shopping Tips}
Shutterstock

The FDA notified the company of the problem on Nov. 4 during an inspection. The recalled products were shipped between June 4, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to distributors and retailers in Alabama, California, Florida, and Texas. Fortunately, there have not been any illnesses yet reported as a result of the labeling issue.

Brands affected by the recall include Boba Origin, Etedream, Steel, RAW, and Vital Force.

young woman in black leggings and sports bra drinking protein shake
Shutterstock / eldar nurkovic

The affected products include Boba Origin brand 100% Whey Protein Isolate; Etedream brand Etegrow ISO; RAW brand Vegan Protein; Steel brand Veg-Pro; and Vital Force brand PureISO nutritional drink mix in Milk Chocolate Cocoa and Creamy Peanut Butter Vanilla flavors.

If you bought any of the recalled products, throw them out or return them for a refund.

woman looking at supplement bottle
vm / iStock

The FDA asks that retailers and distributors who got any of these products check their inventories, immediately stop selling any affected products, and notify customers who bought them of the recall now in effect. Customers who bought the products are being urged to throw them out or return them to the place where they bought them for a full refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Henrique Costa, Nutracap's head of sales, at 866-943-5154, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m EST.

