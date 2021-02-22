Most people never meet their idols, but after this weekend, 20-year-old UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier can now say she's one of the rare few who has. In early February, Frazier's floor routine set to Janet Jackson's music went viral, even catching the eye of Jackson, who ended up tweeting about the video. But now, the pop icon has taken things one step further. On Feb. 19, Jackson surprised the gymnast with a video call, which brought Frazier to tears.

The UCLA junior was, of course, shocked by the phone call. According to what Frazier told Access Hollywood, she was contacted by Jackson's team and told they wanted to talk to her, but she didn't know that it would be Jackson herself calling on FaceTime, especially since she tends to stay out of the public eye. "I feel bad for everyone in the apartment, because I’ve just been screaming for the past three days," Fraizer told Access Hollywood.

Jackson told Frazier she wants a tumbling lesson.

Jackson shared a video of her conversation with Frazier on Twitter, which she captioned, "So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta! All the best to u tonight w/@uclagymnastics."

During the call, Jackson said that she wants to learn to tumble and "would love" for Frazier to teach her. "Hopefully, I won't break anything!" she added. Jackson also explained that she once did a backflip in her "Pleasure Principle" video, but people didn't believe it was really her. "Ooh, I’m going to be a mess. A hot mess," Jackson said of her potential lesson with Frazier.

And Jackson said seeing Frazier's routine inspired her.

Aside from asking for a gymnastics class, Jackson told Frazier what it meant to her to see the routine set to her music. "I just want to say thank you," Jackson said in the clip. "Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring. Thank you so much. It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better, and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it." In response, Frazier teared up and said, "Thank you so much. That means everything to me."

Jackson also said that she'd like to meet Frazier in person one day when she's in Los Angeles and that she would keep in touch.

Frazier said she "literally met [her] hero."

In an interview with Good Morning America about the FaceTime that's since gone viral, Frazier said that Jackson inspires her outside of her passion for gymnastics. "I literally met my hero," Frazier said. "And she is why I aspire to be so much more than just an athlete and so much more than just to simply exist, but to exist in a way that is magical and uplifts others and brings others joy, and happiness, and inspiration. And it's really because of her."

And Jackson may have brought her good luck.

During the call, Jackson wished Frazier good luck at her meet that night, which was between UCLA and the University of Utah. Utah ended up winning, but Frazier had two of her career best scores during the meet on the balance beam and on vault. Again, she did her floor routine to the medley of Jackson's music, which includes "Nasty" and "If" and pieces of choreography from the songs' music videos.

