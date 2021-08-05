If You Live Here, Prepare for it to Be "Raining Cockroaches," Experts Say

Whether you notice them scurrying out from a dumpster behind a restaurant on your way home at night or find them in your own home, cockroaches are rarely, if ever, a welcome sight. Unfortunately for one area in the U.S., seeing cockroaches is about to become more than just an occasional occurrence. In fact, experts are warning residents of this locale to prepare for it to be "raining cockroaches" in the near future. Read on to discover if an influx of these unwanted pests could be headed your way.

Rainy weather is causing an influx of cockroaches in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Hot summer temperatures and heavy rains have created prime conditions for cockroaches to come out in droves in Gwinnett County, according to James Murphy, an ANR Extension Agent at the University of Georgia Agricultural Extension.

"If it is raining cats and dogs, it might as well be raining cockroaches," Murphy told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta.

Cockroaches are not only abundant on the streets, but are making their way indoors.

These weather patterns have not only proven troubling outdoors, but inside many homes in the Georgia county.

"Toward the end of the summer and into fall, that's when the populations explode," Walt Cline of Pro Pest Products told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. According to the pest experts at Terminix, the reasoning behind the bugs' sudden change of locations from outside to in is simple: they're trying to avoid drowning.

Cockroaches can influence the spread of multiple diseases.

While seeing a cockroach may be upsetting on a visceral level, there are multiple dangers associated with cohabitating with these pests, as well.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cockroaches are either known or suspected to be carriers of the pathogens that cause cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, leprosy, plague, typhoid, polio, and other viral illnesses, and they may cause a number of allergic reactions and respiratory issues.

You may be able to rid your home of these pests without professional help.

If you notice that cockroaches have made their way inside your home, you may be able to handle the problem on your own without the help of a professional.

According to Michael F. Potter, PhD, an extension entomologist at the University of Kentucky, attractant baits, when used correctly, can "achieve results comparable to professional extermination" when it comes to getting rid of these unwanted visitors once and for all.

